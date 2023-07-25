Home » Everything on stocks: Kofler & Dümmel – The embarrassing bankruptcy of the social chain group
Business

Everything on stocks: Kofler & Dümmel – The embarrassing bankruptcy of the social chain group

by admin
Everything on stocks: Kofler & Dümmel – The embarrassing bankruptcy of the social chain group

It’s also about Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Mattel, Warner Bros, Nikola, L’oreal, Social Chain, ProSiebenSat1, Alibaba, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, JM Smuckers, Hershey, Campbell Soup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Introducing FedNow: The Fast and Convenient Money Transfer...

Politics – CDU Vice Jung: “Demarcation in the...

Clash with the Accounting Office on the government’s...

Building a Smart Grid Industrial Cluster: Nanjing, Jiangsu...

Pension: Germans receive an average of 1543 euros...

Resolution 35 of 07/18/2023 – Adoption of the...

Climate – News: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...

Vodafone, revenues down but better than expected

ECB Raising Interest Rates: Is This the Last...

Russia: Danone, Carlsberg and the fear of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy