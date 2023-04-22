Everything on stocks: stock exchange logician Andreas Beck and his depot for eternity

Dhe giant China has reawakened and is acting more randomly than ever. And then we have this war in Europe, which nobody knows whether it will last 6 months or 6 years. Our guest will help to understand the situation better. He has a doctorate in stock market logic and successfully manages billions in assets through all crises. He will also explain to us what returns the perpetual portfolio promises and how you can achieve them. And: why Saudi Aramco is actually a green pearl.
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.