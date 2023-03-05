Home Business Everything on stocks: This is how Bill Gates invests his foundation’s money
Business

Everything on stocks: This is how Bill Gates invests his foundation’s money

Everything on stocks: This is how Bill Gates invests his foundation’s money
Booze for a good cause and Gen Z iPhone love

In today’s episode “Everything on shares”, financial journalists Philipp Vetter and Laurin Meyer talk about Elon Musk’s curious return to California and the China frustration at Rio Tinto.

AIt is also about Palo Alto, Intel, BE Semiconductor, Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius, Telefonica Deutschland, Microsoft, Heineken, Berkshire Hathaway, Canadian National Railway, Waste Management, Deere, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Fedex, Kraft Heinz, Walmart, UPS, Apple, Alphabet and Samsung.

