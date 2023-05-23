Everything on stocks: Uber, Paypal, Meta: The great race for the super app

AIt’s also about Adidas, Foot Locker, Nike, Under Armour, Commerzbank, Bank of America, Telefonica, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, SAP, Lufthansa, Fresenius Medical Care, Puma, Delivery Hero, Ishares Core Dax (WKN: 593393), Xtrackers Dax (NYSE:DAX), Deka Dax (NYSE:ETFL01), iShares MDax (NASDAQ:593392), Invesco MDax (NYSE:DAX), Deka MDax (NYSE:DAX), Uber, Alibaba Group, Tencent, Grap, GoTo, Paypal, Block and Meta.
And here you can vote for AAA at the German Podcast Prize: https://www.deutscher-podcastpreis.de/podcasts/alles-auf-aktien/
You can find the new WELT podcast “OK, KI?” here: Apple; Spotify
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.