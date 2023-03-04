AIt is also about Commerzbank, Tesla, Fisker, Twitter, Rivian, Magna International, Lucid Motors, Nvidia, Pfizer, Seagen, Salesforce, Cisco, Micorosft, Alphabet, Hims & Hers, ideas for the portfolio of the century: Welt AG (Aktien international ): iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (WKN: A1JMDF), SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI (WKN: A1JJTD), Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF (WKN: A2PKXG), US Long-Dated Bonds: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (WKN: LYX0Z9) , Euro money market paper: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return ETF (WKN: LYX047), short-dated US bonds: Invesco US Treasury 1-3 Year ETF (WKN: A2N7D1), commodity index funds: iShares Diversified Commodity Swap (WKN: A0H072), Xetra -Gold (NYSE:A0S9GB).
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.