Everything You Need to Know About Playing the Mega Millions Lottery

Last week, the Mega Millions jackpot made history by reaching a staggering $1.58 billion. The massive prize was eventually won by a lucky player from Florida, making it the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. However, after the life-changing win, the jackpot amount reset to the base figure of $20 million for the August 11 drawing. Unfortunately, no one managed to secure the jackpot, leading to a further increase in the prize. As of August 15, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at $36 million.

For those unfamiliar with how the Mega Millions lottery is played, participants must choose six numbers. Five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, correspond to the white balls, while the sixth number, ranging from 1 to 25, corresponds to the golden Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, one must match all six numbers.

Mega Millions drawings take place twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday, at 11:00 pm ET from the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia. This lottery is available in 45 entities across the United States, including the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. However, it is not available in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. The cost of a ticket is $2 dollars.

In terms of today’s Mega Millions results, the jackpot for August 15 stands at $36 million, with a cash value of $17.4 million. The winning numbers for this draw were 18-39-42-57-63, and the Mega Ball was 7. Additionally, the Megaplier for this draw was 3x.

For the lucky winner, there are two options to choose from: an annualized jackpot of an estimated value of $36 million, which includes an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or a one-time payment estimated at $17.4 million. Keep in mind that both options are subject to 37% federal taxes, as well as state taxes if applicable.

It is worth noting that winning the jackpot is not the only way to score in Mega Millions. There are several other prize categories based on the number of correct numbers matched. For instance, matching 5 numbers plus the Mega Ball results in the jackpot prize, while matching only 1 number and the Mega Ball yields $4. The prize amounts range from $1,000,000 for 5 numbers to $2 for just the Mega Ball.

For those eager to try their luck in the next Mega Millions drawing, mark your calendars for the following dates: Friday, August 18, Tuesday, August 22, Friday, August 25, and Tuesday, August 29.

