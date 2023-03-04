Btp Italia, the minimum coupon rises from 1.6 to 2%

Back on Btp Italy. And also this new issue of government bonds Italians indexed to inflation it should be a hit with small Italian savers, without chasing good low-risk returns. And so starting on Monday March 6thconcluding on Thursday March 9investors will have the opportunity to bet for the 19th time on the BTP Italia, after the great success of last November when the Italian government bond indexed to the cost of living raised 12 billion euros on the market.

Five years of duration plus an award

Then the minimum annual (real) coupon it was 1.6% now instead retouched to 2% as communicated today by the Mef. The definitive coupon, on the other hand, will be established with a subsequent communication at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of Thursday 9 March and may be confirmed or revised upwards.

The security that the Treasury is about to place is a Btp indexed to the Italian inflation rate (Foi index, excluding tobacco – Consumer price index for blue and white-collar households, net of tobacco), with coupons paid every six months together with the capital revaluation due to inflation in the same semester. Furthermore, at maturity, the nominal value of the subscribed capital will be returned.

The issue will have duration of five yearsexpiring at March 14, 2028. The same applies to the characteristics of the security which are substantially in line with those of the previous issues, including the loyalty bonus at 8 per thousand for retail investors who keep the Btp Italia until maturity.

Two phases of placement: first the retail and then the institutional ones

As usual, the BTP Italia will be placed on the market in two phases. The first three days will be reserved for individual and similar savers (the so-called retail market), while the March 9 it will be the turn of the institutional investors.

Furthermore, as with the previous issues, retail savers will be able to subscribe to the BTP Italia wherever they have a securities account, at the bank or at the post office, also using one’s own home banking if enabled for trading functions. The placement, in fact, will take place on the electronic platform Against (the Telematic Market of Bonds and Government Securities of Borsa Italiana) with Intesa Sanpaolo e Unicredit to act as dealer banks.

The strong dynamics of inflation

The cost of living will probably slow down significantly in the coming months, but for now it is not. In fact, theincrease of the minimum coupon to 2% compared to the November edition of the Btp Italia (1.6%) is due to inflation dynamics which has fallen in the last month, but has risen compared to last November. In February, in fact, the Istat index marked the +9.2%, compared to +10% of January. While core inflation, excluding energy and fresh food, accelerates from +6% in the previous month to +6,4%that net of energy goods alone from +6.2% to +6.5%.

What will the ECB do with interest rates?

The new issue of Btp Italia comes at a time of strong tension on the bond market. After the latest inflation data, expectations are strengthened that the ECB will maintain an aggressive stance in its monetary policy in the coming months by raising the cost of money up to February 2024, with the forecast of a terminal rate at 4%.

“Considering the 5-year inflation forecasts of around 2.6%, with a coupon above 1.5% and considering the premium that the State guarantees to those who hold the bond until maturity, the new issue should be slightly favourable. compared to BTPs of the same maturity not indexed to inflation” analyzes Edoardo Proverbio, head of the Investment Area of ​​Decalia.”However, the choice depends on inflation expectations: if one believes that inflation expectations for the next few years can be revised upwards , which we believe is still probable, then the inflation-linked BTP should be preferred».