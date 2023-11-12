Everything You Need to Know About the ONCE 11/11 Awards and Draw

The highly anticipated ONCE (National Organization of the Spanish Blind) 11/11 awards will be presented this November 11. The non-profit entity has been working since 1938 to improve the quality of life of blind and disabled people throughout Spain. Every year, the institution puts several million euros into a draw coinciding with this date, known as the magical 11-11 (November).

The live draw for the ONCE 11/11 extra draw will take place on Saturday, November 11, at 9:25 p.m. Participants can purchase a ticket for a modest price of 6 euros for a chance to win the first prize of 11,000,000 euros, as well as 11 prizes of 1,000,000 euros and thousands of additional prizes. 100,000 five-digit numbers between 00000 and 99999 have been put up for sale, accompanied by a serial number from 1 to 120.

The ONCE Extra 11 on 11 Sweepstakes celebrates its twelfth anniversary, marking its beginning on November 11, 2011. Tickets for the 11/11 Draw can be purchased at authorized points of sale and online through the official JuegosONCE website.

In terms of collecting prizes, lottery prizes of less than €40,000 are exempt from taxes since January 1, 2020. Winners can transfer the prize to a bank account without additional costs if they purchased their ticket online. Those who purchased their ticket at an authorized point of sale can find detailed instructions on the JuegosONCE website.

In the 2023 edition of the draw, the winning number that takes home the 11 million euros is 57491, from the series 059. Additionally, there are eleven numbers and series that have been awarded with a prize of 1,000,000 euros each.

In related news, the Friday Cuponazo number from the ONCE draw was 70674 from series 092.

