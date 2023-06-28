Economy wage dispute

EVG advises on 24-hour warning strike – Bahn proposes arbitration

EVG is apparently planning another rail strike for Tuesday

“Chaos across the country and many millions of commuters who may not be able to get from A to B,” says WELT reporter Max Hermes about the impending rail strike. Deutsche Bahn is now proposing arbitration to avoid strikes during the holidays.

Negotiations between the railway union and Deutsche Bahn broke down last week. On Thursday, the EVG wants to decide on a warning strike next week. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn is offering an arbitration procedure.

In the deadlocked collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned group of railway and transport unions (EVG) has proposed arbitration. “This is intended to settle the collective bargaining conflict without further strikes during the holiday season,” said Deutsche Bahn on Wednesday. “A solution at the table is in the interests of employees and passengers.”

It had previously become known that the EVG was considering a 24-hour warning strike for Tuesday. However, this is not final, a decision will be made on Thursday, said a person familiar with the matter from the Reuters news agency. The EVG stated on Wednesday that all options in the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn (DB) were currently being examined. The “Bild” newspaper reported about it first.

The tariff dispute has been going on since the end of February. Last week, the EVG declared negotiations with the state-owned DB company to have failed and called on its members to vote. This should take about four to five weeks, after which indefinite strikes would be possible.

Nevertheless, the EVG recently also emphasized its willingness to seek external mediation in the conflict. “If the employer approaches us with a request for arbitration, we can make a decision quickly,” EVG boss Martin Burkert told Bayerischer Rundfunk last week. Such arbitration had already led to a breakthrough a few months ago in the wage dispute in the public sector.

The EVG demands 650 euros more per month for 180,000 DB employees. According to the union, the term of the collective agreement should be twelve months. In addition, some structural adjustments in the complex collective bargaining system at DB were required. Deutsche Bahn was recently willing to pay employees 200 euros more from December, and then another 200 euros more from August. In addition, the group promised an inflation compensation premium of 2,850 euros. The term of the collective agreement should be 27 months. The union rejected this package, especially the long term is considered a crucial problem on the way to a deal.

Arbitration is unlikely to result in a quick solution. First, arbitrators would have to be found. However, once one or more arbitrators have been determined, they will likely need a few days of training. The tariff system at the railways is considered to be extremely complex. There are already 140 pages of tariff text from the previous negotiations.

