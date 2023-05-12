EVG sticks to mega strike – ultimatum passed

The chairman of the Union of German Locomotive Drivers (GDL), Claus Weselsky, considers it unnecessary for the railways to stop long-distance traffic for 50 hours. “The EVG is not so well organized at the network subsidiary DB Netz that the Deutsche Bahn would be forced to stop rail traffic,” Weselsky told the news portal “The Pioneer” (Friday). A Bahn spokesman described Weselsky’s allegations as “absurd”. “The EVG simply has much greater leverage when signal boxes are on strike,” said the spokesman.