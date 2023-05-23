Eviction for the Caffè Greco after two centuries of history: “Let the Municipality intervene”

The Caffè Greco in Rome risks eviction after two centuries

turn the threat of closure for the Antico Caffè Grecothe historic bar-museum of Via Condotti, just a stone’s throw from the Spanish Steps. There the property of the building is the Israelitic Hospital, which has decided – without compromise solutions it seems – to evict the “institution” bar of the capital. In fact, the restaurant tried to bargain with the conductors for avoid closure by proposing to pay up to 35 thousand euros in rent, well double the amount paid up to now monthly. Alternatively, the married directors Carlo Pellegrini and Flavia Iozzi have even advanced the proposal of buy the walls of the roombut there seems to be no negotiation on the other side.

Closure of the bar-museum: “We need the institutions to intervene to protect us”

For this reason, the‘administrator of the Greek Coffee Carlo Pellegrini and his wife Flavia Iozzi they have no other way forward but to do call for an intervention by the institutions in the name of cultural relevance that the place has been representing for years. In fact, the bar boasts over two centuries of history, which has hosted prominent personalities on the national scene and beyond.

