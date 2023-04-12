On the one hand, 450,000 families who risk ending up in the middle of the street this year because, having failed to pay the rent, they find themselves already in their hands with an executive eviction or are preparing to receive it during this 2023. On the other hand, about a million households who fear they won’t be able to pay the mortgage payment, which is increasingly high if at a variable rate, however heavy even at a fixed rate when inflation drives up the prices of the shopping carts of the poorest. In the midst of 600,000 holders of basic income who will not only have to say goodbye to this in July but also to the connected check of up to 280 euros per month in support for the rent. Just as another 400 thousand families will no longer be able to count on the 500-2 thousand euros a year of help from the municipalities to pay the rent, while more or less the same number will have to do without the contribution for “innocent arrears”, up to 12 thousand euros a year for those under eviction and in serious economic difficulties. All funds canceled in one fell swoop by the Meloni government. The homes of the Italians are a powder keg, but neither the government nor the opposition parties seem to notice it, judging by the almost zero space cut out in their programs for the housing emergency. After all, it is Fanfani’s housing plan from the distant 1950s that the issue seems to have dropped off the political agenda. If at most a little attention was paid, it went to the vast majority of 78% of home owners. An entirely Italian anomaly, given that in Germany 66% are not owners but tenants.

In the Netherlands even 80% while in the rest of Europe almost everywhere homeowners are still minorities. A people of owners who however have no resources to set up even a micro enterprise when they are young, who do not know job mobility and who today in one case out of four do not sleep peacefully, harassed as they are by increasingly more heavy. But the tendency to speculation also lurks in that 78%. Because while there are those desperately looking for accommodation, in Italy we have 7 million vacant houses, a megalopolis of about 20 million ghost inhabitants. To put this housing stock back into circulation, it would be enough to tax more those who can afford to keep their homes empty, as proposed by the Tenants’ Union. A minority that is little listened to but that is becoming a powder keg, given that almost 900,000 tenant families have incomes below the poverty level. And 90% of the facts concern those who have not been able to pay the rent due to having suffered cuts in wages or having lost their job altogether. And who now has to give up even that little bit of public subsidies.

The social powder keg of rents



That 32% of Italians who live in rent between rent increases and a wave of evictions risk turning into a social powder keg. The numbers tell it. Those of Istat speak of 889,000 tenant families living with incomes of absolute poverty. It will be difficult for them to withstand the impact of the high rental fee that is about to fall on their heads: plus 25.6% for the 4+4 contracts expiring stipulated between the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, according to the analyzes of Abitare Co ., a company specializing in the real estate market. So a one bedroom apartment of 70 square meters will cost an average of 945 euros per month.

But the increases vary from city to city, reaching peaks of 35.3% in Florence and around 28% in Bologna, Genoa and Naples, to drop to 17.4% in Milan and more than 19.9% ​​in Rome, where however the costs per square meter are already stellar. In addition, the cost of energy and inflation are causing condominium expenses to rise by up to 100% according to Confartadministratori. Between miserable salaries and increases in rents, one should not be surprised if, according to the Viminale in hand, the 150,000 families already facing an executive eviction risk being joined by another 300,000, according to the Tenants’ Union.

Stop the state anti-eviction contributions

While rents are rising and evictions are rising, the Government is also canceling one by one the aid paid up to now to those who just can’t pay the rent at the end of the month. There is a lot of talk about the able-bodied workers who will lose their basic income in July, but few remember that together with this, the rent contribution that is connected to the income will also be cancelled. We are talking about aid of up to 280 euros per month to which 600 thousand will have to say goodbye.

But the hardest blow is the one dealt by the Meloni government with the zeroing of the “innocent arrears” fund, which until yesterday allowed a contribution of up to 12 thousand euros per year to be offered to those who were already under eviction and showed that they had not managed to stay in rule with the payments of the fee due to dismissal, layoffs or sickness. With that money, however, the landlord could be repaid and a new lease contract drawn up.

Finally, the “rent support” fund also disappears from the tables of the state budget, which was 330 million from which the municipalities were able to draw to help 400 thousand families in difficulty with the payment of the monthly installment with a contribution from 500 to 2 thousand euros per year . Little money, but equally useful to make ends meet.

The expensive mortgage

If 32% of Italians who live in rent mourn the remaining 78% who own the house certainly do not laugh. Because 3 and a half million families have a mortgage, which with income eroded by inflation is becoming increasingly difficult to pay. Not to mention those who have stipulated those with variable rates who have to pay installments that have already increased by 31% in one year. So according to a recent survey by Nomisma, one in four families fears they won’t be able to keep up with payments, while 13% admit that they have already had to cut other essential expenses to honor the debt with the bank. But already today, Unione Inquilini assures us, there are tens of thousands of expropriations initiated by credit institutions against defaulting debtors.

If you are in difficulty, you can ask the bank to renegotiate the loan, but this can only be done if your ISEE income does not exceed 35,000 euros. The State fund “salva mortgages” can come to the aid, which can allow the suspension of installments up to 18 months to those who certify the dismissal or reduction of working hours, 80% disability and an income not exceeding 30 thousand euros at the end of this year.

Unused real estate

Who has difficulty buying it, who struggles to find one to rent, but in Italy there is a megalopolis of empty apartments and unused council houses because no one has bothered to do the minimum maintenance necessary to keep them usable. Contradictions of a market where the state is absent and the rules are dictated by the law of supply and demand. In Italy, built-up land has doubled in 20 years and unused housing has increased by 350% in the last ten years. In practice, according to Istat, one house out of four is empty while 2.3 million families cannot afford housing. Of course, within those seven million vacant apartments there are also second holiday homes. But what remains would still be sufficient to cover a good portion of the housing need.

The vacant houses “must be added to the hundreds of millions of cubic meters of unused public buildings and 50,000 unusable social housing due to lack of maintenance”, denounces Massimo Pasquini, head of the Tenants’ Union Study Centre. A nonsense that in Milan leads to having 17,000 families in the rankings to obtain housing while 12,000 public housing remains sealed because it has been left to fall apart.