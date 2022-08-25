eVISO, an artificial intelligence company, continues its dimensional growth reaching, in the financial year July 2021 – June 2022, revenues of 207.3 million euros, an increase of 174% on the previous year, and showing a strong increase in the main management indicators for all commodities handled, also confirmed by the number of users served, which rose to 201,000, with an increase of approximately 106,000 new users in just 12 months.

The Net Financial Position was positive (cash) for 12 million, compared to the cash of 7 million at 30 June 2021 and 5 million at 31 December 2021. The improvement was very positively influenced by the reduction in collection times of the reseller channel and by the ” increase in the guarantees required of the reseller operators themselves.

“The year that has just ended – comments Gianfranco Sorasio, CEO of eVISO – has shown an important growth both in terms of users and volumes managed which has led eVISO to reach a considerable company size, with a record turnover of more than 200 million. of Euro. This is the tangible result of the validity and scalability of our business model based on the proprietary artificial intelligence platform which is able to manage an enormous amount of data and which

allows us to grow rapidly in the three raw materials in which we operate today: electricity, gas and apples “.