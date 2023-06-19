EVN Annual General Meeting: GLOBAL 2000 calls for a clear climate course instead of greenwashing

EVN demanded an exit schedule from gas and an end to the political blockade

Vienna (OTS) – On the occasion of the Extraordinary General Meeting of EVN, GLOBAL 2000 calls on the management to act: “EVN CEO Stefan Szyszkowitz should switch to a clear climate course and no longer hinder the energy transition in the heating sector. EVN has so far opposed the conversion from gas heating to climate-friendly heating systems and has not yet published an exit schedule. It is now a matter of catching up on this quickly. As long as EVN opposes the conversion of gas heating to climate-friendly heating devices, the current climate protection campaign ‘We for the climate’ will remain pure greenwashing,” says Johannes Wahlmüller, climate and energy spokesman for GLOBAL 2000.

The environmental organization GLOBAL 2000 is particularly critical of the fact that EVN continues to oppose the replacement of gas heating systems in the negotiations on the Renewable Heat Act. Recently, unrealistic figures for the expansion of green gas have been circulated, intended to give the impression that waiting is an option. While Austria recently had a gas consumption of almost 90 TWh, there is only a sustainable biogas potential of 10 TWh* throughout Austria, which would be a share of 11%. This scarce potential is much more urgently needed in industry than for heating buildings, where there are plenty of other options.

Necessary steps for switching to renewable heat

In order to be able to phase out gas, the main thing is to reduce gas consumption. The easiest way to do this is to swap gas heaters for climate-friendly heating devices such as heat pumps or district heating. EVN’s reluctance to convert from fossil fuel heating also clearly contradicts the group’s self-imposed goals of reducing CO2 emissions from the sale of natural gas to end customers by 37.5% by 2030.

In some areas, GLOBAL 2000 sees progress at EVN, which is making an important contribution to the energy transition, for example when it comes to expanding wind energy in Lower Austria. But it takes more than just a few rays of hope: “Taking climate protection and the energy transition seriously means not just opening up new business areas, but also saying goodbye to the business with dirty fossil forms of energy. EVN has not yet made this decision and urgently needs to do so. The current climate campaign ‘We for the climate’ should lead to a comprehensive rethinking at the top of the group and not just give a green impression. We also call on the newly appointed Supervisory Board to pay close attention to the Group’s climate policy,” concludes Johannes Wahlmüller.

*Source: Austrian Energy Agency (2021): Renewable Gas in Austria 2040

