The Volkswagen group and Enel X Way, the Enel group company dedicated to electric mobility, have launched the Ewiva joint venture with the aim of accelerating the spread of e-mobility in Italy by creating “the largest, most reliable and widespread” high power charging (HPC) network across the country. This was announced by the two companies today at a dedicated event.

Ewiva is therefore a solution for fast charging of electric cars in Italy created in synergy by Volkswagen and Enel X Way. Today’s announcement and the inauguration of Ewiva’s first premium charging station in Rome mark the success and continuation of the solid partnership between the Volkswagen Group and the Enel Group for the creation of a complete ecosystem for electric mobility in Italy.