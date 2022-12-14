Home Business Ewiva, a joint venture launched by Enel X Way and Volkswagen to push e-mobility in Italy
Business

Ewiva, a joint venture launched by Enel X Way and Volkswagen to push e-mobility in Italy

by admin
Ewiva, a joint venture launched by Enel X Way and Volkswagen to push e-mobility in Italy

The Volkswagen group and Enel X Way, the Enel group company dedicated to electric mobility, have launched the Ewiva joint venture with the aim of accelerating the spread of e-mobility in Italy by creating “the largest, most reliable and widespread” high power charging (HPC) network across the country. This was announced by the two companies today at a dedicated event.

Ewiva is therefore a solution for fast charging of electric cars in Italy created in synergy by Volkswagen and Enel X Way. Today’s announcement and the inauguration of Ewiva’s first premium charging station in Rome mark the success and continuation of the solid partnership between the Volkswagen Group and the Enel Group for the creation of a complete ecosystem for electric mobility in Italy.

See also  Redmi Pad will be launched simultaneously in international markets on October 4- Xiaomi Xiaomi

You may also like

Pooh and Fabrizio Moro go to Soundreef

Can developers bypass the “Apple tax”?It is rumored...

Agcom, crackdown on video piracy and blocking of...

Financial Breakfast on December 14: Gold climbed to...

United Airlines will buy at least 100 Boeing...

MSC wants to create a logistics hub in...

Wall Street in the grip of buy fever...

Yes from Budapest on aid to Kiev and...

Savings, Intesa Sanpaolo: “The share of saving households...

Intel’s 14th generation Core has changed the interface...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy