Ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler wants to confess in court

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Wessing, the Munich II Regional Court has offered the former CEO of Audi, Rupert Stadler, to let him get away with a suspended sentence and a payment of 1.1 million euros if he confesses. A good offer?
Jürgen Wessing: It all depends on the perspective. Mr. Stadler is firmly convinced that he has done nothing wrong. The court obviously sees it differently.

