12
WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Wessing, the Munich II Regional Court has offered the former CEO of Audi, Rupert Stadler, to let him get away with a suspended sentence and a payment of 1.1 million euros if he confesses. A good offer?
WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Wessing, the Munich II Regional Court has offered the former CEO of Audi, Rupert Stadler, to let him get away with a suspended sentence and a payment of 1.1 million euros if he confesses. A good offer?
Jürgen Wessing: It all depends on the perspective. Mr. Stadler is firmly convinced that he has done nothing wrong. The court obviously sees it differently.
See also To further promote the "May 4th Strategy", to develop policy-based science and technology finance, Bank of Zhengzhou released the 2022 semi-annual report