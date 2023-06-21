Ex-cop makes $12m in 3 years from ATMs

Paul Alex has started a sideline operating ATMs. Courtesy of Paul Alex

As a police officer, Paul Alex decided he would be better off investing in high cash flow investments.

He initially bought six ATMs and scaled up to 30 with the profits he made.

A reasonable minimum return on an ATM should be at least $200 per month per device, he said.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Paul Alex entered the police force as a trainee with the goal of pursuing a career in law enforcement in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

