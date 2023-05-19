Ex-FDP treasurer succeeds in largest AI deal in Germany

Harald Christ, entrepreneur and former treasurer of the FDP. dpa

The globally active US group Service Now has bought the German AI startup G2K. The young company was previously traded as a unicorn, meaning it was worth more than one billion euros.

According to information from Business Insider, the Americans paid a high three-digit million amount for the startup. This makes it the largest AI deal in Germany to date, the startup association confirms.

The former FDP treasurer and entrepreneur Harald Christ held around 20 percent of the G2K with his company Christ & Company. According to Business Insider, Christ earned a low three-digit million amount from the deal. Christ does not comment on the numbers.

It is the largest AI deal in Germany: According to information from Business Insider, the US group Service Now has bought the Berlin company G2K for a high three-digit million amount. No other AI startup was ever bought in Germany for such a high sum, confirms a spokesman for the start-up association. In any case, purchase sums close to a billion have been rare in recent years, says the spokesman.

The G2K founders Omar El Gohary and Karsten Neugebauer and their team have developed an artificial intelligence that is supposed to analyze large amounts of collected data in real time and use it to make concrete recommendations for companies. For the retail industry, this means in concrete terms: If a shelf in a shop is empty, a line is too long, or a size is out of stock, the AI ​​will respond, report the shortage to those responsible and give specific recommendations. The AI ​​is fed by sensors and cameras distributed over the area. The AI ​​was previously used in the retail and trade industry. G2K now generates double-digit million sales with the technology and employs more than 200 people in Munich, Cairo, Dubai and Mexico.

Google and Microsoft are said to have had an interest in G2K

“Together, G2K and ServiceNow will deliver a connected vision for our customers and help transform the way people work in retail and beyond,” said Omar El Gohary, chief technology officer and co-founder of G2K.

Research by Business Insider shows that in addition to Service Now, big names in the tech world at the Berlin company have shown interest. These include Microsoft and Google. Service Now is said to have worked more purposefully towards a conclusion. The German corporations lost out in the takeover wrangling. The CEO of Service Now is an old acquaintance on the German market: Bill McDermott was CEO of SAP for over nine years. Now he can claim the biggest AI deal in Germany to date.

The willingness to invest in startups is currently at a low point. In the industry there is talk of a “startup dying”, in times of galloping inflation, Ukraine war and volatile energy prices, many investors leave hands off the high-risk business of startupswe learned from industry circles.

After two years, Christ managed to get out in the hundreds of millions

The fact that the deal did come about is also due to the largest investor in G2K, the former FDP treasurer and entrepreneur Harald Christ. He joined G2K around two years ago with his communications and investment company Christ & Company, acquired around 20 percent of the company and invested an amount in the low double-digit millions. According to information from Business Insider, Christ has now increased its investment more than tenfold with the sale, Christ & Company should get a three-digit million amount. When asked, Christ did not want to comment on the numbers.

It is not Harald Christ’s first big deal – in 2005 he went public with HCI Capital AG with proceeds that also exceeded 100 million euros. He also holds 50 percent of the Luxembourg real estate company x+bricks. The company’s portfolio includes retail properties with a volume of 1.3 billion euros, including many old Real locations.

Christ will soon be a member of the Commerzbank supervisory board

Christ is considered a networker who knows key figures in top politics, boards of DAX companies and medium-sized companies. He will soon be a member of the supervisory board of Commerzbank, which will also be included in the DAX again. He is said to have been a driving force behind the initiation of the deal and also advised the company on scaling the business and strategic issues.

But the deal isn’t done yet. The contracts have been signed, but the authorities are now checking the purchase for admissibility. Serviceplan, G2K and Christ & Company expect the final deal to be completed in the third quarter of this year.