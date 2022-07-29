Iris Lab was born, a new consortium of companies dedicated to industry 5.0, innovation, research and development, which also includes Qf, the former Gkn of Campi Bisenzio (Florence). The companies that have joined Iris Lab, in addition to Qf Spa, are Itema Spa, Bonfiglioli Spa, Lafert Spa, Sumitomo Group and Faist Elecrtonics Srl.

The Iris Lab Consortium, explains a note, will be a research organization within which the companies participating in the project will actively cooperate with numerous university consortia already established, operating in the mechatronics and industrial electronics sector, active in scientific research in the field of high dynamic performance electric drives, high efficiency static electricity conversion equipment, advanced sensors and the application of artificial intelligence systems for advanced diagnostics and for enabling Industrial IoT services.

The network of consortia, it is underlined in the note, involves both Italian and European universities and research institutions, as well as the most important European doctoral school on power electronics, Electrical Machines and Drives. Iris Lab also aims to integrate numerous experimental laboratories of universities, spin-offs, innovative start-ups and centers specialized in the sector of prototyping, testing and validation of industrial electric drives and electronic energy converters into a virtual platform.

«Today Qf is ready to carry on the E Drive 5.0 project in a research and development and industrial center of Italian excellence – declares Francesco Borgomeo. president and administrator of Qf – It is a great honor and a great satisfaction to know that QF is at the table with industry giants such as the members of the Consortium. They are industrial groups capable of rethinking mechatronic manufacturing and industrial automation ».

The project aims to constitute another fundamental synergy for the sector – that is, between the engineering and the legal world, through the creation of a specific data room that will have the sensitive task of controlling the constant flow with high-profile technical-legal tools. of data created by research and thus protect the precious assets on which you are investing. The president of Iris Lab, appointed by the Consortium’s management will be Ugo Ghilardi, who holds the position of CEO in Itema, will also be co-opted, as president of the Iris Consortium, on the board of Qf together with Stefano Manzini and Francesco Borgomeo. president and administrator of Qf.