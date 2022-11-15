Listen to the audio version of the article

“We expect that the framework agreement that was signed by the union organizations and the new owners will be respected in all its aspects and that the company will pay the workers all that is due”. So the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, at the exit of the meeting with the workers of the former Gkn of Campi Bisenzio, who have been protesting since the early afternoon of November 14 in Palazzo Vecchio, the seat of the municipality of Florence.

«We expect all the social safety nets to be put into operation, at the same time as the restart of a procedure for evaluating a new business plan. Both we and the company itself must insist on this for the government to make its commitments to guarantee social safety nets”, continued Nardella, adding: “We asked the workers for their full willingness to favor the resumption of a path in the face of the hypothesis of a new industrial plan with all the appropriate actions, including that of being able to access the plant and verify the potential of a new project for the plant itself”.

Tone down

Nardella then spoke of the need for “mutual respect” and that “there must be no accusations, we must tone it down. As for the presence at Palazzo Vecchio, President Milani with the City Council has a direct channel with the workers to understand how the protest that is currently taking place will develop ».

«I will certainly call the minister (of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, ndr)» «and I will ask him to be able to take stock of the situation because there is a need for a strong intervention by the ministry», commented the president of the Tuscany region Eugenio Giani.

The position of the workers

«It is the time for action, it is a challenge that we are launching to the ruling class of this country. The property launches condemnations in the press, we are here in the flesh, tired and hungry. We are ready to put the body on it and also, serenely, to lose the criminal record. Here we are and here we stay.” This was said by Dario Salvetti, of the RSU and of the factory collective of the former Gkn, regarding the protest underway in Palazzo Vecchio. Salvetti reiterated that the intention is not to leave the town hall. “The salary transfer is not negotiable, it is a sign that you want to respect the existing agreements”, he also added in response to the statements of the mayor Dario Nardella.