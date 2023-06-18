Ex-Google boss buys yacht left behind by Russian oligarch

The Alfa Nero is associated with the oligarch Andrei Guryev. Getty Images

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt paid $67.6 million for a 267-foot (81-meter) superyacht at auction. The boat was moored in Antigua Bay by Andrey Guryev, a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Bloomberg reports that Guryev’s daughter tried to stop the auction by claiming ownership

The billionaire and former Google-CEO Eric Schmidt won an auction for the 267-foot (81-meter) Alfa Nero on Friday. He paid $67.6 million for the superyacht, which will be owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarchs had been “abandoned” in the Bay of Antigua.

The Antigua and Barbuda Ports Authority announced the sale in a statement detailing, among other things Boat International reported.

Antigua’s Ambassador to the US, Sir Ronald Sanders, said the buyer was Schmidt, reported Bloomberg.

Die Yacht was linked to Andrey Guryev, who made his living in the fertilizer business and was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. It is believed that Guryev has close ties with the Russian President Wladimir Putin entertains.

According to Bloomberg, Guryev’s daughter tried to stop the auction by claiming the yacht was hers.

This happened despite a legal representative opposed by Guryev in March Bloomberg stated that the yacht was not in his possession.

“Mr. Guryev does not own or control the Alfa Nero and has only used the vessel on a commercial charter from time to time since 2014,” his rep told the magazine.

Eric Schmidt is worth around $25 billion. Eck Diefenbach/Reuters

Antigua authorities were keen to sell the yacht because it was costing more than $110,000 a month to maintain and maintain while in port at Falmouth.

Schmidt was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 and resigned as chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet in 2018. Bloomberg lists him 60th on its billionaire index with a net worth of around $25 billion.

Among other things, his new yacht has a pool that can be converted into a helipad. Boat International reports that part of the proceeds will be used to pay the captain, crew and suppliers of the Alfa Nero.

Schmidt representatives did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request made outside of normal business hours.

