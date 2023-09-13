Ex-Google CEO auctions oligarch yacht, but doesn’t buy it

The superyacht Alfa Nero, here in 2007 on the Côte d’Azur. Former Google CEO Eric Schmid bought it at auction in June, but is now withdrawing from the purchase. picture alliance / imageBROKER | TheYachtPhoto

Former Google boss Eric Schmid bought an abandoned oligarch yacht at an auction in the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbado – now he is withdrawing his bid.

The yacht was auctioned off by the government of the Caribbean country after its alleged owner, Andrey Guryev, was hit with US sanctions.

The reason for Schmid’s withdrawal is that Gurvey’s daughter is asserting ownership claims.

Around 63 million euros for a yacht over 80 meters long with a swimming pool that can be converted into a helipad – this was the result of an auction in June in the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda.

But now the prominent highest bidder, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmid, is pulling his bid according to “Bloomberg” back.

Ex-Google CEO steps down from buying superyacht

It’s about the yacht Alfa Nero of the Russian oligarch Andrey Guryev, which has been in the harbor on the island of Antigua since March 2022, writes the “Bloomberg” portal. Guryev was sanctioned by the USA. He himself denied being the owner of the yacht. The US government of the Caribbean state of Antigua and Barbuda auctioned the ship in June.

According to “Bloomberg”, the winner of the auction was former Google CEO Eric Schmid with the highest bid of 67.6 million US dollars (around 63 million euros). However, the Caribbean country’s ambassador to the US, Ronald Sanders, told “Bloomberg” that Schmid had withdrawn his bid a few days ago.

The reason for Schmid’s withdrawal is a legal challenge to the auction

However, the auction was challenged in court by the oligarch’s daughter, Yulia Gurieva-Motlokhov, according to Bloomberg. She claims ownership of the yacht and her lawyers are trying to get the courts to invalidate the auction. These legal ambiguities are the reason why Schmid withdrew his bid.

The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the USA argued against Schmid’s actions: The government of the Caribbean country owns the ship and can therefore sell it, he told “Bloomberg”.

