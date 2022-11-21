Mayor Taranto: Ilva Italian and nationalized



“I believe that for some time now there has been great harmony on some simple things, now we must not make the mistake of dividing ourselves and showing outside that the community does not have clear ideas. The simple things are that even for local authorities it is now essential that ArcelorMittal go away”. Thus the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, speaking under the Town Hall to workers and union delegates who from the factory reached the Palazzo di Città in procession. “We need an Italian, nationalized Ilva – says Melucci – that can address all the issues not only those of the world of work but which are dear to this city. And all this is done on a table more or less of the form that was established the other day by Minister Urso. We are confident that we will continue in that direction”. “We will again loudly ask, together with all the social partners, that the Government take the helm of that company and seriously intervene through that table for the future of all of you” Melucci says to the workers. “We have to make an attempt to all stay together on that table, otherwise we won’t bring home anything” concludes the mayor of Taranto.

Federacciai: evaluate state transitional intervention

“Taranto’s financial suffocation is explained by the fact that Arcelor Mittal does not financially support Ilva because otherwise Ilva would not be strangled as it is. We need to take note of the situation, define the problems and explore the ways that exist to save this strategic asset for the Italian economy”. This is how Antonio Gozzi, president of Federacciai, expresses himself on the sidelines of the Confindustria assembly in Genoa on 21 November, where the president Carlo Bonomi is also taking part. For Gozzi “we must start from the consideration that Ilva is a national strategic asset. Italy without Ilva is another Italy from an industrial point of view. The situation today is blocking between a private individual who has stopped investing in Taranto for years, who has removed funding from Taranto “. And finally whoever will have to turn the fortunes of the company around, the president of Federacciai states: “We, as the president Bonomi said, are willing to do our part: we are iron and steel workers, we know each other about the trade and we are available around a table with Government and trade unions to think about what can be done to save this asset”. “It could be that the State, in a transitional phase, decides to intervene seriously on the company and constructs a hypothesis of term privatisation” concludes Gozzi.

union reactions

“We need a turnaround very quickly. It is unthinkable to reach 2024 in these conditions, the knot of relations with Arcerlor Mittal must now be dissolved. The State acquires control and management of the plants, nationalizing or in any case becoming the majority immediately on the board of directors”. Gianni Venturi, Fiom CGIL national secretary, asks for it. Fiom’s reference to 2024 is the new date set for the transition of the State to 60 percent of the capital, which initially should have taken place last May. For Rocco Palombella, Uilm general secretary, “neither rebalancing of relations between Invitalia for the state and Mittal for the private sector, nor renegotiation of roles. At the very serious point in which the former Ilva is, it is necessary to be drastic and resolute. We need to send Mittal away, definitively remove him from the management of the group “.

For Palombella, “at this moment the State must nationalize the former Ilva. We have no other options. The State, the Government, must assume full control of the company”. According to Roberto Benaglia, number 1 of the Fim Cisl, “my fellow trade unionists are talking about the nationalization of the former Ilva. Careful with words: because nationalization means an all-state company while here we are talking about the majority state”. “I don’t agree with nationalization. If we do the nationalization, the entrepreneurs will flee – adds Benaglia -. And the State is not in a position to make all the necessary investments in the steel factories and in particular in Taranto on its own. We also need the private sector and above all we need capital”.

“We need to redo a pact with Mittal. In this framework, the State takes the majority and puts the money in” concludes Benaglia referring to the one billion euro that is included in the Aiuti Bis decree for the former Ilva.