“There remains an insurmountable situation of reasonable doubt as to the actual existence of the causal link between the alleged conduct ascribed to the accused and the death of little Lorenzo”. Thus, in the sentence, the judge of the preliminary hearing of the Court of Taranto, Pompeo Carriere, motivated an acquittal and the non-place to proceed for another 8 defendants, all former Ilva executives at the time of the previous Riva management, for death of the little Lorenzo Zaratta, 5 years old, from Taranto, which took place at the end of July 2014 and was initially attributed to the polluting emissions of the steel plant.

Reasons for the ruling

The GUP writes in the motivations that “the medical literature, at the current state of scientific knowledge, does not allow to affirm the existence of a causal correlation between environmental-atmospheric pollution and tumors of the central nervous system and in particular of the astrocytoma”, this pathology, which caused the death of the child of Taranto.

Absolution and no place to proceed

On July 12, the judge acquitted Angelo Cavallo, a former manager of the factory, who had asked for the abbreviated procedure, and for which the prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero had asked for a sentence of 2 years and 4 months. The judge also established that there is no trial for the other eight defendants who had opted for the ordinary rite. These are Luigi Capogrosso, director of the Ilva plant until 3 July 2012, as well as the former managers of the Mineral Parks area, Giancarlo Quaranta and Marco Adelmi, the former head of the Coke oven area, Ivan Di Maggio, the former manager of the ‘Blast furnace area, Salvatore De Felice, of the former heads of the Steelworks, Salvatore D’Alò and Giovanni Valentino, and of Giuseppe Perrelli, at the time of the events in charge of the Ferrous Scrap Management area.

The thesis of the accusation

The death of little Lorenzo was an emblematic case. The prosecution’s thesis claimed that the baby’s mother, working in the Tamburi district of Taranto, very close to the steel mill, had inhaled the harmful emissions of her factory during pregnancy, then transmitting them to the fetus. For the GUP, however, a correlation between the emissions and the form of tumor of which Lorenzo Zaratta was a victim cannot be affirmed as the known causes of astrocytoma are the “hereditary genetic predisposition” and “ionizing radiation”, that is gamma rays and X-rays. And even if these two causes make up only 10 percent of the cases, the remaining 90 percent has not yet been scientifically ascertained.

According to the judge “in this 90 percent of unknown causes there could also be prenatal exposure to situations of environmental-atmospheric pollution (and never as in this case the conditional is a must)” such as the “activities of the iron and steel industry”. But it is currently, argues the gup, a “mere hypothesis”, found “in a few literature studies and which is formulated on the basis of statistically weak associations, that is not significant, or which is presented as requiring further studies to be confirmed. “.