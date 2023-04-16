Ex Ilva, closed ovens and workers at the checkout. In Taranto the situation is critical

Ex Ilva, critical situation between related industries, stopped ovens and workers in cash registers

“The situation of the former Ilva related industries in Taranto is once again extremely critical”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria Taranto Salvatore Toma, adding that the sector has “waited with confidence that, after Minister Urso’s opening statements on even a partial but satisfactory resolution of the overall situation, the condition of supplier companies could record a moment of breakthrough.

As Republic explains, “not even the recent liquidity injection, 680 million allocated by the government last February, has helped to clear the clouds that have long engulfed Europe’s largest steel mill. Production is at a minimum. Currently, only two out of three blast furnaces are in operation, which guarantee about 8-9 thousand tons of steel per day. Although the integrated environmental authorization provides for up to 6 million tons a year, in 2022 production stopped at 3.7 tons”.

“Almost all the 3,000 related workers are in cash and the rotational cig affects 2,300 workers in the plant. Production is ensured by 8200 employees”, concludes Repubblica.

