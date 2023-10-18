Ex Ilva, gas stop. Bernabè: “We need a deposit of 100 million from the supplier, we are not able to pay it”

«There is an imminent risk of an interruption in the gas supply to Acciaierie d’Italia. A downpayment (deposit, ed.) of around 100 million to the supplier is required. The company is not able to make this payment.” Thus the president of Acciaierie d’Italia, Franco Bernabè, in a hearing at the Productive Activities commission of the Chamber, explaining that «the gas supply service under default regimes from which Accierie benefits in this period is destined to end very shortly. It will be replaced by a commercial supply which the company’s financial situation makes extremely difficult.”

The former Ilva of Taranto needs a shareholder available to invest and “no longer has time”. We need “financial flexibility of 2-2.5 billion, while we have had financing for around 200 million”, said the president, underlining that “”the company has very urgent problems, to be resolved tomorrow morning, not in six months, we need give society money to survive.” In relation to the financing by the public partner (Invitalia) of 680 million which «I am told is a significant figure», the manager replied, «they are a crumb compared to the needs of the company, which has paid over a billion for energy “, explaining that “with those 680 million it kept itself alive, without closing last year”.

Returning to the issue of the strong shareholder, Bernabè believes that the deconsolidation by ArcelorMittal has «created a situation that has placed the company in a sort of limbo: on the one hand there has been the deconsolidation and on the other the public shareholder is not was in a position to exercise any role”, underlining that “the public shareholder is only in the holding” and this “has left such a complex and delicate company in a situation without a strong shareholder reference, without shareholders present, available to intervene financially in significant way, a situation of uncertainty has been created.”

Bernabè welcomed the fact that «Minister Fitto is trying to remedy the situation with a new agreement with the private shareholder», because «a company of this complexity needs a shareholder who is always present, who financially supports the society”. Above all because for Bernabè it is important that Italy continues to produce primary steel in Taranto, “of strategic importance”, considering that the former Ilva site “can cover half of the national needs”.

