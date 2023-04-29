Ex Ilva, government opens the table, Emiliano thinks about dismantling the chairs

Towards the program agreement on the former Ilva

Hot closing of the area and reconversion with electric ovens. Decarbonisation of the plant and reclamation of the areas, also reviewing the use of those that used to belong to the plant, with a view to overall revitalizing the city. That of the former Ilva of Taranto is still a hot table. Indeed hot. This was understood after the first institutional meeting, which was held in Rome to lay the foundations for the program agreement on the future of the plant.

At the center of the discussion was not only the conversion of the largest steel plant in Europe, but also the prospects for the port of the Apulian city, with the workers’ question, which still remains unresolved, and in the background the match for re-election, which the president of the Region is playing Michele Emiliano.

The first table at the ministry

But let’s go in order. As we said, the first meeting of the Table was held in the Ministry of Enterprise. Several officials, the Province and the Municipality of Taranto were present. The main argument was the closure of the hot area and the reconversion with electric ovens. It should be remembered that the local authorities had already hypothesized two years ago a form of environmental transition, which should have reached hydrogen over time from the ovens.

“The transition of the hot area from the typical set-up of the integral steelmaking process to that with an electric furnace is certainly possible – they wrote in chorus from the Municipality to the Region in a dossier sent to the then Draghi government -. This transition, which is environmentally relevant, it would involve the shutdown of the blast furnaces and above all of the agglomeration plant and the coking plants”. In the plan, the cold processing plants of the Taranto plant were not affected by the stop.

“The production of steel using electric furnaces is by now a consolidated and large-scale technology also for flat rolled products, which are the semi-finished products that are used in the Taranto cold plants”, continued the dossier, which also advanced a hypothesis on how to produce the necessary energy. “With the scrap, which could also come from the demolition of the abandoned plants themselves”, he read.

In the future there is hydrogen

But it is on transition that the occupation game is now being played. How many workers could the new kilns serve? And with the turn towards hydrogen? The concern of the trade unions immediately made itself felt, so much so that Minister Adolfo Urso, in response, took care to convene them “as soon as possible”. Green is a delicate issue for the former Ilva, because electric ovens are linked to the prospects of hydrogen, a business in which there are many who do not want to come second. The supply of green gas and renewable energy, for example, is already part of a collaboration agreement between Acciaierie d’Italia and the companies Renantis (the former Falck Renewables) and BlueFloat Energy.

The latter would be ready to ensure energy for the iron and steel pole, in exchange for steel for the construction of floating wind farms off the coast of Puglia. But Eni and Enel Green Power are also in the match, who want to put a hydrogen production plant into operation in 2025. And Edison, Saipem and Alboran, who are planning a similar investment in Taranto, within the so-called Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley.

What can happen at the port

It is on this intricate plot that the governor Emiliano could stake his reconfirmation in the Region. Including the future fate of the port. Local authorities they clearly say they want to “review the layout of urban areas and port in use at the ex establishment Ilva”. Thus opening up the risk of the airport to new foreign operators and perhaps to the pressure that comes from China.

For the mayor and president of the Province of Taranto Rinaldo Melucci, the table at the ministry was, however, a “positive start”. “In particular, the method of the works and the need to expand the composition of the table, according to the topics dealt with for the purposes of the final agreement – ​​has been established – added Melucci -. There is still a long way to go, let’s say into account the difficulties and we remain open to discussion with everyone. However, we have clearly reiterated that we intend to support industrial conversion projects towards electric furnaces, therefore, upon completion of the program agreement, the hot area must be closed”.

The times of the technical table

Now the technical working group of the Municipality and Province of Taranto therefore has days to provide some operational ideas for its own agreement. In the meantime, Invitalia will probably be identified as a government coordination structure. “There is no going back, we look forward with confidence”, concluded Mayor Melucci.