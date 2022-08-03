Listen to the audio version of the article

The government goes to the financial rescue of the former Ilva, now steel mills of Italy, to help her get out of the liquidity crisis that oppresses it. Today, in the Aid Decree bis, the CDM will vine a specific rule for the participated steel company in the minority by the State through Invitalia. This was stated by ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economic development) and Andrea Orlando (Labor) at today’s summit with Acciaierie d’Italia, trade unions, Confindustria and the Regions. The ministers did not provide figures, because the norm is in the final drafting phase, nor clarified the type.

The statements

Giorgetti, according to sources present at the summit, highlighted the executive’s readiness “to make a significant financial commitment with a guarantee from the State for Acciaierie d’Italia”. It will be “sufficient until the context conditions return to a relative normality-long has detected-. We hope that the intervention can be indulged by the partner ArceloMittal ». The same sources add that Minister Orlando said that “there are the conditions for carrying out an intervention”. In the draft DL Aiuti Bis circulated, the Ilva appears in Article 31 in the chapter “Urgent provisions on the facilities for businesses” and “of investments in areas of strategic interest”, an article that is still lacking in text. “We are limiting it,” Giorgetti specified. The Mise spoke of functional interventions to support the company’s operations: from the liquidity necessary to relaunch the productions, in consideration of the costs of the supply subjects and energy costs, to the protection of workers and the companies of the inland.

The needs

For CEO Lucia Morselli, «Acciaierie d’Italia is a healthy company but it has allocated all the resources and wealth generated to investments, which we have never stopped making and which we continue to make. Investments for the environmental plan that means our future. The lack is that of the circulating, which has not been born now but for two years. We are limited to the purchase of raw materials and production from mountain to valley ». The CEO added finally: «We are not for the closure of the hot area. It is the heart of the company system and is vital for Genoa, Novi and several other production sites of steel mills of Italy. We are looking for financial resources because the hot area goes to the maximum, obviously respecting environmental constraints ». And also the president Bernabè, in recognizing the closeness and attention on the part of the government to the steel company, underlined the urgency of financial intervention. This – Bernabè said – to seize enormous opportunities in a context where the former Ilva pollutes much less than the other European steel mills. Now money for development is needed, the president of ADI supported.