The program agreement between the Government and local authorities on the former Ilva of Taranto, now Acciaierie d’Italia, will be made. After an initial opening at the ministry summit on January 19, the minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, confirmed it on February 21, receiving the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, of the Democratic Party.

The program agreement, on the Genoa model, is what the Municipality of Taranto and the Puglia Region have been asking for for years. It is a tool aimed at bringing together, trying to govern them, various things: the closure of the polluting sources of the steel factory, the decarbonisation, the industrial and economic reconversion of the Taranto area, the requalification and protection of the workers who, with gradual transition from integral cycle blast furnaces to electric furnaces, will be made redundant because electric furnace steel requires much less personnel than Acciaierie d’Italia currently has, albeit with 3,000 on extraordinary layoffs for a year, including 2,500 in Taranto.

Urso’s confirmation on the program agreement comes while the new decree law, after approval by the Senate Industry Commission, is about to receive the green light from the Chamber on February 22 to then pass to the Chamber. Even before managing it, however, it will not be easy to set up the program agreement because the unions are on the defensive. They fear that it will substantially reduce to the closure of the hot area, the most impacting on the environment, but also the fundamental part of the steel plant, thus causing a collapse of jobs.

For Urso, of FdI, which relaunches the collaboration with two local administrations, the Municipality of Taranto and the Puglia Region, led by the center-left with the M5S, the agreement, however, will redevelop and convert the former Ilva and “govern the time schedule of industrial investments for green reconversion and functional initiatives to revitalize the area, including the off-shore wind farm and the Tecnopolo». The first is the construction, in an area of ​​the Taranto container terminal, of the plants destined for the wind farm off the coast of Otranto by Falck Renewables and Blue Float Energy, companies that have an agreement with AdI (supply of renewable energy in exchange for steel for the construction of the same plants.The Tecnopolo, on the other hand, is the research center, already financed in the 2019 Budget law with the first 9 million, intended to support sustainable development by involving businesses, research and universities.

For the mayor of Taranto, Melucci, the minister has shown himself to be “very aware and seriously at work on our dossiers”. «We don’t have time to waste – notes Melucci -. It is necessary to give impetus to an alternative and sustainable development model for the industrial crisis area of ​​Taranto, defining once and for all the prospect of reconversion of the former Ilva. The technical-juridical work of the local authorities begins here, in support of the Government, in the drafting of the program agreement».