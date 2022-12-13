Listen to the audio version of the article

A new investigation into the former Ilva of Taranto is ignited. This time the attention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (three magistrates following the case) does not concern emissions, lack of safety or accidents at work, but the works to bring the factory up to environmental standards. The implementation of the provisions of the Hague which must be completed by August 2023 and which for Ispra, the operational arm of the Ministry of the Environment for controls, proceeds regularly towards the final landing. But evidently the Prosecutor of Taranto is not of the same opinion, given that three people delegated to check the works and the implementation of the prescriptions are being investigated for the crimes of attempted extortion, forgery and environmental pollution.

These are the 59-year-old Vincenzo Campanaro (scientific director of Arpa Puglia since 2019), the 55-year-old Francesco Astorri (head of the Ispra plant evaluation and control section, who signed the latest report on the factory adaptation works), the 67-year-old Mario Carmelo Cirillo (until 31 July 2021 director of the Ispra environmental assessment and sustainability department). For the three, the investigating judge Francesco Maccagnano, at the request of the prosecutor, ordered the extension of the investigations.

But the investigation has only now been learned. And it is an investigative line which, although already open for some time, arrives downstream of the failed release from seizure of the Taranto plants – an aspect that last May did not allow the closing of the operation – and while a complex negotiation is underway on the recapitalization of Acciaierie d’Italia. The protagonists are the private shareholder Mittal (majority) and the private shareholder Invitalia (minority), with the Government wanting to recapitalize in advance of the new date of May 2024 but also asking Mittal for a similar commitment.

Ispra has already said since the summer that the interventions are ok

Since last summer, Ispra has declared that the interventions envisaged for the adaptation of the systems have almost all been completed and certified. And in one of the last meetings of the Ilva Observatory established in the Ministry of the Environment, it was stated that the execution of the remaining interventions is in line with the scheduled times. Ispra has also estimated the post-operam emission scenario (i.e. following the implementation of the interventions) and relating to an annual production of 6 million tonnes of steel. In this regard, a significant reduction in dust emissions emerges compared to the ante-operam scenario. Reduction estimated at around 40 per cent for PM 2.5 and PM 10. This scenario has been sent by the Ministry of the Environment to that of Health for assessments which will make it possible to verify whether, after the implementation of the factory’s environmental plan, they are still present, and possibly to what extent, situations of health risk. The Ministry of Health should prepare a document shortly.

Towards the new factory Hague

This step should also pave the way for the request for the new Hague for the former Ilva expected in February, six months before the expiry of the current one. It must be said that although Ispra, as well as Acciaierie d’Italia, manager of the plants, and Ilva in extraordinary administration, which owns them, have always spoken of an improved situation thanks to the various works done, exhibits, complaints and reports to the judicial authority by citizens, environmentalists, associations and committees, have never stopped. Even in recent years the steel production of the former Ilva has been greatly reduced also because several plants are stopped. This year, for example, it will close with about 3 million tons.