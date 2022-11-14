Listen to the audio version of the article

The government is awaiting “immediate responses” from Acciaierie d’Italia after the company’s order that on 13 November announced the suspension of the activities of 145 related companies that carry out work deemed non-essential. While the workers affected by the stop, about two thousand, underline the risk of going “towards uncontrollable situations where reason no longer reigns but despair”.

Confindustria also expresses “concern” for “the sudden suspension of the operations of 145 contractors by Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva” which must be considered “a priority” so much so that it becomes “strategic to accelerate the full defense of the integral cycle hot for the whole of Italy “.

Meeting on Thursday 17 November

The Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso has agreed a meeting in Rome next Thursday with the Apulian governor Michele Emiliano. Also on the 17th the minister will receive the representatives of the national trade unions, who had urged an urgent confrontation. Urso invites Acciaierie to provide “concrete answers for the related industries and for the workers, in the face of a decision that rightly aroused bewilderment, especially for the manner in which it was announced, absolutely unacceptable”. The company asked the companies to vacate the construction sites within the Taranto steel plant by today, linking the decision to “new and superior circumstances”.

The voice of the workers

The workers of the related companies, gathered in a Committee, handed over a document in the hands of newly elected Ionian parliamentarians and the trade unions who met today in the Citadel of companies in Taranto. The letter represents a real cry of pain: “If the answers – they write – do not arrive within a few days, then we risk going, even if we don’t want to, towards uncontrollable situations where reason and planning no longer reign but despair “.

The trade unions

The confederal trade unions and the metalworking, multiservice, construction and transport categories met with deputies Vito De Palma (Forza Italia), Dario Iaia (Brothers of Italy), Giovanni Maiorano (Brothers of Italy) and Ubaldo Pagano (Pd) , and with Senator Mario Turco (M5S). The meeting ended with the commitment by the parliamentarians to speak with the government. During the meeting, the decision of Acciaierie d’Italia to suspend the related companies without any comparison with the public partner, Invitalia, and with the trade unions was stigmatized.