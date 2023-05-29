Ex Ilva, suspended holidays for everyone, workers on layoffs

Assembly and procession this morning in Genoa of the workers of the former Ilva plant in Cornigliano. At the origin of the protest, the suspension of holidays and an increase in layoffsdespite the restart of blast furnace 2 in the Taranto plant.

The workers met at 8 in front of the reception and, at the end of a brief meeting, marched up to via Cornigliano, causing inconvenience to traffic in the western part of the city.

“We have convened this assembly – explains Armando Palombo of the RSU Fiom CGIL of the Genoese plant of Acciaierie d’Italia – to explain to the workers what is happening. It is a difficult and complicated time. The protest was triggered by the attitude of the company which suspended everyone’s holidays and we don’t know why. We know that there is an ongoing negotiation between the State and the shareholder Mittal and we’re here to be seen and heard, and to expedite a resolution: plants and workers demand it. We need someone to explain the industrial plan to us because we read so many articles in the newspapers, but there is nothing official. We are waiting. It seems to be in labor, close to something that is being born but it is not clear what. Minister Urso declared that we are in the time of choices but these choices they are not coming and we pay the consequences, so let them hurry.”

The comparison with the social partners can no longer be postponed. “A minister who neglects the most serious Italian industrial crisis due to the strategic nature of the sector and the number of workers involved, I am speaking of the former Ilva, says of the attention that this Government devotes to the industrial policies of our country, beyond all the rhetoric about Made in Italy”.

This is what the confederal secretary of the CGIL, Pino Gesmundo, affirms, in relation to the urgent requests for meetings of national Fiom, Fim and Uilm in the face of the serious situation experienced by the production sites of the Acciaierie Italia group, “for which – recalls the union manager – we have long been asking for a clear industrial plan in the face of the increase exponential number of workers on layoffs”.

“In my opinion, Acciaierie d’Italia cannot prohibit or intervene on the prerogatives of the law and of the contract by denying or modifying the use of an institution in this case that of holidays, which the same company put on paper with a letter of clarification sent to the RSU on 25 May. It even seems obvious to me that the dispute, albeit important, is not the question of holidays but it is the continuous and slow incessant destruction of the former Ilva on the skin of the workers”, declared Antonio Apa, Ligurian coordinator of Uilm, in a note, after the protest today of the workers of the former Ilva plant in Genoa.