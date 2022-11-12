Listen to the audio version of the article

Starting from Monday 14 November, 145 contractors of Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva, are suspended from their factory activity in Taranto. The communication was provided on the morning of November 12 by the company to the trade unions, but Confindustria Taranto reports that several companies already received a pec from the former Ilva on November 11.

The suspension, union sources say, concerns the activities and works that these companies were carrying out in the steel industry. «And obviously – they specify – being a large number, it means that the related industries will be hit in a very large part. Only the companies that carry out activities deemed essential for the former Ilva will continue to work ”.

The suspension will also result in the temporary deactivation of the factory entry badge for external personnel. The impact on employment has not yet been assessed, but the trade unions state that there is an increase in layoffs for both external and direct workers. With regard to the latter, the technicians, hitherto excluded from the cash desk, will stop two days a week. Currently in the former Ilva the extraordinary fund has been in progress since March, and for a year. It was requested for a maximum number of 3 thousand units.

The reasons for the suspension have not been specified, which could be attributable to the strong liquidity crisis that has been affecting the steel company for many months and which has already resulted in a series of missed or delayed payments to companies and suppliers. Confindustria Taranto and Puglia have reported that the related activities are in credit of 100 million for activities performed, invoiced but not paid.

The unions put forward the hypothesis that Acciaierie d’Italia, of which the State is a minority partner through Invitalia, has resorted to blocking companies to press on the Government, given that the finalization of the billion euros entrusted to Invitalia is at stake. the former Ilva and included by the Draghi Government in the Aid. In the past few hours, the Chamber has rejected an amendment with which the M5S (parliamentarians Mario Turco, Patrizia L’Abbate and Leonardo Donno) asked that the resources of the billion “be subordinated to the drafting of an investment plan aimed at creating eco-sustainable plants, with electric and green hydrogen ovens, or other zero-emission plants ».