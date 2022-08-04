Listen to the audio version of the article

The government goes to the financial aid of the former Ilva, now Acciaierie d’Italia, to help it get out of the liquidity crisis that is oppressing it. Today, in the Aid Bis decree, the Council of Ministers will enact a specific rule for the steel company in which the State holds a minority through Invitalia. This was stated by ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economic development) and Andrea Orlando (Labor) at the summit on 3 August with Acciaierie d’Italia, trade unions, Confindustria and the Regions.

Up to one billion intervention

The ministers did not provide figures, because the law is in the final drafting stage, nor did they clarify the type, but according to accredited hypotheses it should be a capital intervention. It is assumed from 500 million up to one billion euros. And on the other hand, the same owner of the Mise had spoken about a billion as a possible need to restore oxygen to the former Ilva last June 23 at the previous summit with trade unions and the company.

Giorgetti, according to sources present at the summit, highlighted the executive’s readiness “to make a significant financial commitment with a guarantee from the State for Acciaierie d’Italia”. It will be “sufficient until the context conditions return to relative normality,” he noted. We hope that the intervention can be supported by the ArcelorMittal shareholder ».

The same sources add that the minister Orlando declared that “the conditions exist to carry out an intervention. It will be an intervention that determines the necessary liquidity. It will not be subject to third party approvals but substantial and solid. I say this having knowledge of the hypotheses on the table being discussed ».

Ex Ilva in the Dl Aid Bis

In the draft of the Dl Aid Bis, Ilva appears in article 31 in the chapter “Urgent provisions on business subsidies” and “investments in areas of strategic interest”, an article that is still lacking in text. “We are filing it,” Giorgetti specified on the rule. The Mise spoke of functional interventions to support the company’s operations: from the liquidity necessary to relaunch production, in consideration of the costs of procurement materials and energy costs, to the protection of workers and related companies.