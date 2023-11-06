Ex Ilva, the unions’ appeal to Mattarella: “Unsustainable situation, help us”

The former Ilva risks closure and the unions turn to the President of the Republic. “His intervention is fundamental and urgent in this critical situation – write the secretaries of Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil and Uil, Roberto Benaglia, Michele De Palma and Rocco Palombella – Your sensitivity, starting from the topic of safety, and your commitment are essential to address this emergency and work together to find solutions for the benefit of our entire country”. The leaders of the metalworkers’ unions believe that there is no more time and that it is necessary to find solutions to safeguard the environment, work and industry of our country. From the government, which summoned the three trade unions for Thursday, and from ArcelorMittal, the private partner of Acciaierie d’Italia, no encouraging signs have arrived either in terms of resuming activity at full capacity or in terms of safeguarding employment. On the contrary, there is an ongoing discussion about the future of Acciaierie d’Italia and the investments necessary for the relaunch. ArcelorMittal estimates the financial contribution to continue the activity in the coming months at 320 million, but so far it has avoided any capital outlay. After two meetings that ended in nothing, the the board of directors of Acciaierie d’Italia will meet again on Wednesday. On the same day, the suspension granted by the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court to the provision which would authorize Snam to interrupt the supply of gas due to non-payment will expire.. In the new hearing, the administrative judges will discuss the dispute on the merits: a decision in favor of the gas supplier’s request would lead to the shutdown of the plants.

Hence the unions’ appeal to President Mattarella. “This dispute – underline the secretaries of Fim, Fiom and Uilm – is in spite of itself a symbol of the critical state of the industry in our country, with the lives of thousands of people suspended for years between layoffs and uncertainties. Today most of the plants are shut down and production has now reached historic lows; the massive and unjustified use of the redundancy fund, the debt situation of Acciaierie d’Italia and the incomplete environmentalization make the current management less credible. Despite the daily commitment of the workers in safeguarding the plants, the conditions are worsening day by day due to the ownership’s decision not to invest in ordinary and extraordinary maintenance”. The workers’ representatives point the finger at Acciaierie d’Italia. “Despite the presence of the Italian State in the capital – they observe – the company is in a very critical production, management and employment condition starting from the Taranto steelworks hub where the current plants risk ending their activity without investments and relaunching. The situation is no better at the other sites, such as in Genoa where the breakage of the main overhead crane undermines the entire plant and in Novi Ligure where we register daily reports of failures”.

It is not the first time that the unions have turned to the Head of State, asking to meet him. They did the same in 2019when the situation became critical. “Then – they recall – thanks to his commitment, the closure was averted and hope was rekindled for thousands of workers and entire communities. The majority governance of ArcelorMittal and with a minority share of the public shareholder did not bring the benefits we hoped for in the agreement signed at the then Ministry of Economic Development in September 2018. In that agreement, the only one approved by over 93 percent of workers, we had established a path of environmental and industrial recovery with an employment guarantee for all workers, including those remaining in Ilva extraordinary administration and those of contracting companies. To date, unfortunately, those commitments have also been disregarded and, despite the favorable moment for steel in Europe and in the world, Acciaierie d’Italia does not produce and continues with layoffs. In the meantime, our country is forced to import millions of tons of steel to meet the needs of its manufacturing system.”

Furthermore, Fim, Fiom and Uilm continue to press the government. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, they are asking for concrete signs of a reversal of direction. “It is completely clear – say the secretaries of the three unions – that workers’ expectations cannot simply be exhausted with a call. We need meetings that address the issues of future corporate structures, the long-awaited ecological transition, the current management of the factories and the production relaunch of the plants now reduced to collapse. If it really wants to start a new phase for the environmental, employment and industrial relaunch of the Italian steel industry, the government cannot rely on a governance that is unbalanced towards the current multinational which, in recent years, has plundered a factory and has not respected previous agreements , starting from the one signed at the ministerial level on 6 September 2018 and which, for us, remains the only valid one”.