“Our goal is to rebalance governance so that there really is a response to the commitments”. Thus on Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, at the summit of 17 November with trade unions, Confindustria, Invitalia, Ilva in extraordinary administration (owner of the plants) and local authorities, the summit held together with the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone. The company was not there, although invited.

The reference to the rebalancing made by Urso is in relation to the use of the billion euros included in the Aiuti Bis decree and entrusted to Invitalia for interventions on the capital and capital strengthening of the former Ilva. In essence, the Government aims to use this billion to change the current relationship with the private Mittal, which today holds the majority of the company. Urso spoke of commitments «that the company itself has made and that we believe must be fully respected according to the deadlines that have been given in the previous agreements. On this there is our will and I believe that together we can do it».

And as for Invitalia, which has been entrusted with the management of the billion, CEO Bernardo Mattarella, according to some sources, said that «we are a public shareholder on behalf of the Government with whom we will share the best solutions for the company, for male and female workers, associated companies and the local area». Invitalia is a public minority partner of the private Mittal in Acciaierie d’Italia. Furthermore, Urso once again expressed the hope that Acciaierie d’Italia would soon reconsider the suspension of 145 contractors in the steel industry. Suspension – Urso reiterated it – deemed “sudden, improvident and “unjustified”.

The reactions of the metalworking acronyms

The unions Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil and Uilm, who have in the meantime promoted a four-hour strike throughout the former Ilva group next Monday, are pushing hard for the billion in Aiuti Bis to be used to bring the state into the majority in the company, i.e. to 60 percent. Direction of march that the Executive is inclined to evaluate. «We have asked the Government to work towards rebalancing the relationship between the State, Invitalia and ArcelorMittal. It takes time but this is the direction to take. The minister replied that he will not agree to give new resources in a crystallized and gangrenous situation », commented Roberto Benaglia of the Fim Cisl. For Michele De Palma, of Fiom CGIL, “it is necessary for ArcelorMittal to return to public hands, in public management, and to return to bargaining with the unions, the relaunch of work, the protection of employment, health and safety conditions and the environmentalization of productions». According to Rocco Palombella, of Uilm, «the Government needs to take note that the only action is to regain control of the company, we need to nationalize it. If they don’t nationalize, the situation will get even worse.” The absence of Acciaierie d’Italia at the top was commented by Uilm as “a slap to the government that has just taken office”. Local authorities also attended.

Emiliano: State regain control

For Michele Emiliano, governor of the Puglia Region, “if it is true that it is a strategic company, the State must regain strategic control, even with a private partner who, however, will not be able to behave as if the company were his but inside a shared responsibility with the state. While the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, argued that “there is no positive relationship with the private component that currently runs the plants and the only subject able to provide guarantees on the technological conversion and serious prospects for workers and citizens remains the Government of the Italian Republic”. “The Municipality and Province of Taranto – Melucci said – will be loyally available to the Government within a process that leads to a formal and strategic agreement, which includes a correct assessment of the environmental, health, energy, urban planning and in general of the repercussions for the city”.