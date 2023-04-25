Ex-minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg invests in Govradar

The former Secretary of Defense and other well-known investors are investing in the Munich startup Govradar. This wants to solve an urgent problem of ministries and municipalities.

The former Secretary of Defense has been involved in the startup scene for years. dpa

Founder and CEO Sascha Soyk was at a military exercise in Bad Reichenhall at the beginning of the year when Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU) called him from a suppressed number and expressed interest in an investment in Govradar. “A short time later he visited us in Munich,” says Soyk in an interview with Gründerszene. Now the former defense minister, together with other prominent investors, is joining Govtech from Munich.

It’s about a seed investment of one million euros. In addition to Guttenberg, the ex-head of the Linde industrial group, Wolfgang Reitzle, and the founders of the financial portal Finanzcheck, Andreas Kupke and Moritz Thiele, are investing. The former head of the consulting firm Roland Berger, Burkhard Schwenker, is also on board. Before founding himself, Soyk worked as a strategy consultant at Roland Berger.

Founder wrote to Guttenberg several times about Linkedin

The contact with Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg came about primarily through Linkedin, as Soyk explains. Accordingly, he wrote to the Minister of Defense several times via the career network. At the beginning of this year, the ex-defense minister finally called with a suppressed number – of all things during a military exercise in Bad Reichenhall, Bavaria.

Sascha Soyk, who is currently giving presentations and customer meetings in Munich, Berlin and Cologne, wants to use Govradar to simplify the procurement process for goods and services such as laptops or furnishings in the public sector. Specifically, authorities and ministries should be able to use the startup’s platform to create tender documents, such as product and provider-neutral service descriptions.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior is already a customer

More than 70 customers are already using the platform, including various districts and cities such as Magdeburg, Hamburg and Ulm. But the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) is also a customer. There is still a lot of room for improvement: According to Soyk, there are around 30,000 public procurement offices in Germany. And according to the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, the market volume of all public contracts is estimated at more than 300 billion euros.

So far, procurement procedures in most municipalities and countries have been very bureaucratic and complicated. The purchase of sometimes banal things like computers or chairs can quickly take years. In the Federal Ministry of Defense, the mills grind particularly slowly. That’s what he reported Spiegel recently, for example, that the ministry responsible for the Bundeswehr is said to have needed around six years to procure 200 knee pads for its own soldiers in Estonia. Criticism of excessively long procurement cycles has become louder, especially since the start of the Ukraine war.

“It’s time Pistorius cleaned up”

Soyk is a reserve officer in the Bundeswehr. As a mountaineer, he regularly practices the fight for survival in the Bavarian wilderness. Having the Bundeswehr as a customer is a matter close to his heart. That’s why the founder pitched to two Bundeswehr facilities this week. But without success. “One sends you to the next. That’s insane. It’s time for Pistorius to tidy up,” says Soyk.

Govradar has not been profitable since it was founded in 2020. By 2026, however, Soyk is aiming for millions in sales in the double-digit range. The newly collected capital should help him on the way there. Among other things, the sales area is to be expanded – and the platform to be further developed into an AI-supported platform – à la Open Ai. Tenders should be generated automatically in the future. The whole thing is managed primarily by Soyk’s right-hand man, CTO Daniel Faber. He has been on board since May 2021.

Govradar does not hire applicants from China and Russia

When it comes to data protection, the startup acts sensitively, also in the interests of many municipalities and cities. Customer data is only hosted in Germany. Soyk also treats the issue of personnel with caution. For example, the founder does not employ applicants with citizenships in countries such as China, Iran or Russia. The concern about espionage and data misuse is too great.

Before Govradar, Soyk was employed by the controversial US data company Palantir. It is said that it was his task to develop solutions for bringing the company’s data analysis tool to the police and intelligence services in Germany. However, since the company was heavily criticized, the founder left the company again. The Bundeswehr reservist also gained experience in setting up the Bundeswehr’s Cyber ​​Innovation Hub, the armed forces’ own small start-up forge.