Jürgen Schmitt is what is commonly known as a corporate influencer – although he prefers the term “discoverer”. Deutsche Bank

Jürgen Schmitt had been a stock trader for 22 years when he was told that his department was to be closed. As he shortly afterwards goes on vacationhe gets the idea for a new job. Today he shares his knowledge im as part of a large-scale communication campaign by Deutsche Bank and is at the same time its authentic figurehead.

When something new is created, there is only one idea at the beginning. Like a seed that needs to be planted in order to grow and become a plant. It was the same with Jürgen Schmitt and his path from stock trader to corporate influencer at Deutsche Bank.

However, when Jürgen Schmitt set out in the summer of 2018 to go on vacation to Greece, he initially saw an empty field in his mind. Shortly before, on June 11, 2018, the experienced stock trader at Deutsche Bank had been informed that his department would soon no longer exist. After 22 years in his job, he had to look for a new job. “It was a very emotional day for me,” Schmitt told Business Insider.

Future plans while jogging