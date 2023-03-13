Harald Kröger, Automotive President of the start-up SiMa.ai from San José in the Silicon Valley of the USA: “Fully autonomous driving is not possible without artificial intelligence”. Martin Stollberg

At the latest due to the current triumph of the AI ​​bot ChatGPT from the software company OpenAI from the USA, artificial intelligence is widely regarded as the next big thing in the IT world. Harald Kröger was head of electronics at the former Daimler-Benz AG and manager at the supplier Bosch. Now he works for the startup SiMa.ai from Silicon Valley – and partly in Stuttgart. No matter how great the pent-up demand many German companies have when it comes to AI, Kröger believes in the opportunities here in Germany too. Business Insider spoke to the manager.

Germany as a business location is threatened with serious disadvantages in the increasingly tough global competition for lucrative business with artificial intelligence (AI). Harald Kröger, member of the supervisory board and automotive boss of the Californian startup SiMa.ai, warns of this in an interview with Business Insider.

Located in San Jose in legendary Silicon Valley, SiMa.ai is a high-tech house specializing in machine learning and semiconductor design. Its approximately 150 employees, some of whom develop modern software in the Indian IT metropolis of Bangalore, are also working intensively on autonomous driving.

“We are incredibly risk-averse in Germany,” complains Kröger, “and the bigger the company, the worse the phenomenon becomes.” The manager had previously worked as head of electronics at the former Daimler-Benz group, then as a manager at the supplier Bosch. In addition, Kröger was a member of the supervisory board of the US electric car manufacturer Rivian.

Whether in terms of innovative strength or in terms of speed: “Many Asians and Americans are better and more open than we are in their general mindset,” praises Kröger, “the topic of ‘elite’ is also understood and lived on a different, higher level there”. The only positive exception to the relevant top education in Europe is the ETH in Zurich, Switzerland. “At least to some extent,” as Kröger adds. “What’s really different in the USA is the willingness to take risks,” says Kröger. “That’s what makes the core.”

German Elon Musks – in the 19th century

In Germany, too, around 130 to 150 years ago, founders such as Robert Bosch, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz undeterred went “all in” (Kröger) with a technical idea that they were deeply convinced of.

At the time, these visionaries pursued their goals with great courage and didn’t just say: “Cars with combustion engines? What shoud that? We have carriages!”. Kröger with a wink: “These were the Steve Jobs and Elon Musks of that generation”.

Kröger cites this observation as an example of the aversion to risk that is now rampant in Germany: “If you, as a German, take over a rental car in the USA, the employees there, who are suitably conditioned, will even try to sell you additional insurance against meteorite impact”. The message is: “Germany is all about insurance; no risk, please”.

Kröger is also concerned about the promotion mechanisms in large companies: “From a certain position it is more important that you don’t make mistakes – and not that you do something extraordinarily well”.

More bold mindsets in Silicon Valley

Kröger reports from his own industrial experience: “When things are going well, everyone was. If it ends badly, the person who talked the board into doing it will be remembered.”

On the other hand, Silicon Valley offers a unique combination: “On the one hand, people who leave huge corporations and well-paid jobs to do their own thing,” says Kröger. “And on the other hand, a multitude of financiers who are looking for exactly that, namely to invest in brilliant – but risky – tech companies.”

This is also the case with SiMa.ai. The company has internalized: “Fully autonomous driving is not possible without AI,” says Kröger. “Without exception. No one can do that without AI.” The addition “ai” in the company name stems from this insight – for “artificial intelligence”.

According to the ex-Daimler-Benz and Bosch executive, conventional methods of automated driving may be enough to recognize a traffic sign. Such concepts could reliably detect a few lines on the road. Kröger: “But the traditional methods are completely unsuitable for understanding complex road traffic”.

High-tech from SiMa.ai: The new chip is said to offer ten times the performance in processing camera images compared to conventional solutions – with lower power consumption. Martin Stollberg

This is exactly where SiMa.ai comes in. With the current state of the art, AI requires a disproportionate amount of effort to provide the necessary computing power. Kröger: “This is a major blocker as to why the next stages of autonomous driving are not coming so quickly, especially in cars with batteries, because you don’t want to reduce the valuable range”.

Sima.ai wants to provide the required computing power with dramatically less energy use and power consumption. “In a concrete comparison, we were able to show how much faster a neural network runs on our chip,” reports Kröger. “The previous solution was completely unsuitable with just a few frames per second, we came up with over 70 frames per second”.

Kröger classifies artificial intelligence as a “game changer” because it allows you to quickly implement skills in many fields of application that are difficult to achieve with traditional algorithms. “Especially not at this extremely high speed,” notes the IT expert.

“The understanding of images, or perception in modern terms, is far superior to classic computer vision algorithms on the basis of artificial intelligence,” says Kröger. It is a “new world” that ticks much more powerfully than anything that was there before.

Expansion in the Autostadt Stuttgart

And despite the difficulties in Germany, SiMa.ai now wants to expand its global activities there. A German branch in Stuttgart, where Bosch and Daimler are also based, is currently being established. Kröger: “We are looking for developers for product development, because it’s not just about setting up a sales force.” Rather, he and his team want to “have a significant influence on our next generation of chips and the one after that”.

The final number of staff in the Swabian city is difficult to quantify. “In the beginning, a small two-digit number,” says Kröger. “In the end, we will be in the right position based on the volume of orders and will remain flexible.”

For the production of the extremely complex chips, TSMC in Taiwan is “the most suitable partner,” says Kröger.

“Technical startups like SiMa.ai are more complex than dog walking apps or their counterparts for delivery services,” says Kröger. The challenges for startups without large staff and support positions are all the greater, since everyone does everything in a small company.

Search for smart software specialists

“A lot of startups are currently running out of power because many venture capital firms are sitting on the money,” says Kröger. Investors are still queuing at SiMa.ai. At the IT trade fair CES in Las Vegas, USA, he registered “great interest in our solution”: the combination of AI with neural networks for an automotive chip that is as powerful as it is energy-saving.

“We need very good people,” warns Kröger, “and our cash requirements are immense.” It is clear to him: “Out of 100 startup companies, maybe 90 will fail”.

The manager thinks. Then he says: “But with the remaining 10 I will generate such a return that I will overcompensate for everything else many times over”.

Another short break. Kroeger smiles again. Finally, he emphasizes: “And that’s exactly how almost all of the new American super companies of recent times came into being”.