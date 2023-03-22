Helmut Jonen worked as a banker at UBS, the money house that has now bought Credit Suisse. picture alliance/KEYSTONE | MICHAEL BUHOLZER / Helmut Jonen / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Why couldn’t Credit Suisse be saved? Helmut Jonen worked at the Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, where he managed the assets of wealthy clients. For Business Insider he analyzes the end of Credit Suisse. For Jonen, social media in particular is a reason why established banks can collapse within a short period of time.

After the collapse of the investment bank Lehman Brothers during the financial crisis of 2008/2009, regulators around the world created the necessary conditions to ensure that no systemically important bank could collapse and thus bring the entire financial system to the brink of collapse.

However, we now have to realize that the rules created at that time do not appear to have been sufficient. Only 15 years later, with Credit Suisse, one of these 30 systemically important banks has collapsed.

It was focused on the wrong business model

The problems at Credit Suisse had been slowly emerging since 2017. It was the focus on a wrong business model in connection with internal control mechanisms that did not seem to have had sufficient effect.

When the problems could no longer be overlooked, the bank made the necessary rescue attempts. Some of the board of directors and management were replaced and the bank’s capital increased after a large loss of over seven billion Swiss francs had eaten up part of the equity last year.

The bank had actually had sufficient capital since the end of 2022 to stand on its feet again and successfully start its turnaround. Why did it not work out in the end to save Credit Suisse?

This is how the Credit Suisse share has developed for a year. finanzen.net

Why couldn’t Credit Suisse be saved?

I don’t think it was due to wrong regulations. The rules that were created for such cases after the financial crisis worked. It might have been necessary to adapt them to today’s circumstances.

It used to take longer for everyone to know that a bank was in trouble. Today, in the age of social media, information can be spread around the world much more quickly. However, you also run the risk of making wrong decisions based on incorrect information.

Due to the speed with which information is transported today, the reputation that has often been built up over decades can be ruined in an even shorter time. Confidence in banks is a particular asset, since our psyche, namely the naked fear of our often laboriously earned money in the bank account, plays a decisive role here.

With one click, a bank can be driven into ruin

Today I can spread information about a bank with one click, which may also be incorrect, and transfer my money with one click at the same time. In case of doubt, I can ruin any systemically important bank within a few days and bring our entire economic system to a standstill.

In the past, when there was a bank run, which every bank manager had nightmares about, the first line of people who wanted to withdraw their money formed in front of the first branch. Word slowly got around and gradually customers took their money from the bank. Today, one click is enough and nobody sees that there is already a run on a bank.

In order to be more secure here in the future, the regulators and the banks should take this into account. In the age of social media, instruments should be available in the future to be able to react even faster to such events in the future. It cannot and must not be the case that you can ruin a bank before you have checked whether a circulated message was true or false in the first place.

If the banks were dead, the rest of the economy would be dead too



Our banking system is more global than anything else, money knows no borders and it is complex and sometimes very fragile when it loses trust. We can never afford a collapse of big banks. If our banking system falls, then our entire economic life as we know it will collapse and the consequences would be fatal for companies, consumers and politics.

Despite the Credit Suisse crash: That’s why I continue to invest in bank stocks

Healthy banks are essential for us and that is why, as a shareholder, I will continue to invest in banks in the future if the prices are right. I also do this because without banks there would be no other companies to invest in at all. Banks bring companies to the stock exchange, they finance their future and provide millions of consumers with credit to finance real estate or other purchases.

If the banks were dead, the rest of the economy would be dead too, and I’m probably not the only investor who thinks so. Even Warren Buffett, the most successful investor of the past few decades, always has large bank investments in his portfolio and I would almost bet that he is currently looking at interesting things to invest in the banking sector.

So it wouldn’t surprise me if we hear from him anytime soon and I’m patiently lying in wait.

