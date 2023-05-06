Ex-US First Lady Michelle Obama launches food company

food

Attack on Nestlé? Former US first lady Michelle Obama is founding a food company that claims to be healthier than the competition The wife of the 44th President of the USA campaigned for nutrition issues during her time in the White House. Now she goes one step further.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at a Wall Street Journal event in New York this week and announced her plans for the food industry. Mary Altaffer / AP

The role of wife who takes care of the interior design of the White House was not enough for her: Michelle Obama, wife of ex-US President Barack Obama, was a very active First Lady during her husband’s tenure, unlike some of her predecessors . Her main topic: children’s health. With her “Let’s Move” campaign, she dedicated herself to the fight against obesity.

It has been six years since the couple moved out of their presidential residence in Washington D.C. The Obamas have secured lucrative income during this time, be it with book publications, lectures or Netflix productions.

Michelle Obama and her husband, former US President Barack Obama. Bild: Scott Olson / Getty Images North America

Now the 59-year-old lawyer is breaking new ground. At a Wall Street Journal event in New York on Wednesday, Michelle Obama announced the founding of the food company Plezi Nutrition. The goal: to bring products onto the market that are healthier than the competition.

Snacks will follow soon

“We want to make a huge contribution to creating a healthier generation for all of our children,” Obama said. The first Plezi product is a fruit juice with different flavors that is made without added sugar. Loud «Fortune» it’s already available in some Target and Sprouts supermarkets in the US. And in the coming years, snacks and other items are to follow. Whether other countries will soon be targeted is unknown.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announces the launch of her new company. Video: Youtube

The company’s website lists Obama as a co-founder and strategic partner. The management team consists of experts from the health and nutrition sector. The new company does not name any other investors in the background. Plezi, it goes on to say, is a public benefit company, i.e. a company that wants to offer something good to society. Despite the venerable name: profit should also be visible.

This is what Plezi’s first fruit juice products look like. Mary Altaffer / AP

The announcement also comes with a nod to the existing competition: “We not only want to offer better products, but start a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry.” Last but not least, this should also mean Nestléthe number 1 in the market, which is also preparing to make its portfolio healthier (CH Media reported).

Nestlé worked with Obama

In addition, the paths of Michelle Obama and the French-speaking Swiss have already crossed in the past. Nestlé top manager Laurent Freixe revealed in 2015 to “Switzerland on Sunday” in relation to the First Lady: “There have been a few occasions with her.” In fact, back then, subsidiary Nestlé Waters partnered with Obama on their “Drink up” initiative to convince Americans of the benefits of drinking water.

According to the US Department of Health, 20 percent of children and adolescents in the United States are overweight. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, it is 15 percent in Switzerland. In her presentation, Michelle Obama referred to a study according to which sweetened drinks in particular are a problem. A bathtub could be filled with the amount drunk in one year.