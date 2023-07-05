Ex-US official: China is hiding $3 trillion in foreign exchange

Chinese President Xi Jinping opens the 2020 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank annual meeting. Xinhua News Agency/Contributor/Getty Images

China has more foreign exchange reserves than reported, a former US Treasury Department official wrote in a technical article for „The China Project“.

Another three trillion US dollars (around 2.8 trillion euros) are hidden in “shadow reserves”, for example at state commercial banks and political banks.

“Not everything that China is currently doing in the market shows up on the People’s Bank of China‘s balance sheet,” the former tax official said.

Half of China‘s currency reserves are “hidden”. This situation could pose long-term risks to the global economy, former US Treasury Department official Brad Setser wrote in a technical paper for „The China Project“.

How big are China’s foreign exchange reserves really?

While the country’s state foreign exchange agency reported $3.12 trillion in foreign assets in December last year, Setser estimates that foreign exchange reserves are actually around $6 trillion should lie.

“China is so big that the way it manages its economy and its currency is of enormous importance to the world,” he wrote in “The China Project“, “but over time, the way it manages its currency and foreign exchange reserves has become far more opaque, creating new risks for the global economy.”

A key indicator of China‘s foreign exchange reserves is a sudden lull in coverage of its activity. From 2002 to 2012, China‘s foreign exchange reserves rose steadily as the central bank bought up US dollar assets to prevent the Chinese yuan from appreciating excessively, thereby keeping exports cheap.

However, China‘s reserves have not increased in the past decade, Setser said. This is puzzling as China‘s trade surplus has continued to grow and is currently at an all-time high.

Setser, a former Deputy Treasury Secretary for International Economic Analysis and now a Senior Fellow in International Economics at the Council on Foreign Relations, has an idea of ​​what’s going on.

There are “shadow reserves” in China

“Just as there are ‘shadow banks’ in China – financial institutions that act like banks and take the kinds of risks that banks would normally take but are not regulated like banks – there is such a thing as ‘shadow reserves’ in China: not everything “What China is doing in the market shows up on the People’s Bank of China‘s balance sheet,” he said.

China‘s state-owned banking system is the main way Beijing hides its reserves, Setser said. These include state-owned commercial lenders such as Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China or ICBC, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, and political banks such as China Development Bank and Export-Import-Bank of China.

China‘s state exchange agency did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Everything China does has an impact on the world market

The massive size of China‘s reserves carries enormous weight in financial markets and poses a risk. Setser said China‘s past accumulation of US Treasuries and borrowing from US agencies — such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae — contributed to the 2008 financial crisis , by driving investors into riskier mortgage-backed securities.

“China‘s lack of transparency is a small concern for the world,” he said, “China is so structurally central to the world economy that whatever it does, visible or invisible, will ultimately have a huge impact on the rest of the world.” “

