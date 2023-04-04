Trump had to undergo the usual process of registering a person suspected of a crime after arriving at the building, according to the AP news agency. This is the creation of a court file with personal information: The 76-year-old had to give his full name, date of birth, height and weight to judicial officers. The computer system checks whether there are other arrest warrants against him. According to the procedure, his fingerprints had to be taken and a photo taken, the so-called mug shot. It was not clear whether it would be published. Normally these recordings are made public in New York.