Home Business Ex-US President Pledges ‘Not Guilty’
Business

Ex-US President Pledges ‘Not Guilty’

by admin
Ex-US President Pledges ‘Not Guilty’

Trump had to undergo the usual process of registering a person suspected of a crime after arriving at the building, according to the AP news agency. This is the creation of a court file with personal information: The 76-year-old had to give his full name, date of birth, height and weight to judicial officers. The computer system checks whether there are other arrest warrants against him. According to the procedure, his fingerprints had to be taken and a photo taken, the so-called mug shot. It was not clear whether it would be published. Normally these recordings are made public in New York.

See also  Ita, the selection of 1,200 pilots and flight attendants starts on 14 and 16 December

You may also like

Key interest rates of the ECB: Economists are...

Gas, bill down by 13.4% compared to February

Swiss banks – “There would have been a...

Resolution 44 of 03/27/2023 – Integration of resolution...

Donald Trump pleads not guilty – prosecutors are...

De Nora, Snam and the founding family sell...

UBS analyst reveals: These 30 unknown stocks could...

Schlein, “blackmail” on the foreign affairs manager. Alfieri...

High fuel prices – Weko sees no evidence...

Banks, despite the turmoil the sector still offers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy