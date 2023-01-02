It has been about a year and a half since Jikrypton 001 (configuration|inquiry) was launched, and its sales have been very impressive. After all, the positioning of this model is still very popular. As the first model of the Jikrypton brand, it has extraordinary performance in terms of functional configuration and actual cruising range. Of course, the biggest nemesis of electric vehicles is the ambient temperature. It is well known that the power loss speed of lithium batteries in low temperature environments will be significantly multiplied by The multiplier increases, so the best way to measure the actual stability of an electric car is to test it in the freezing cold, then whether Jikrypton 001 can perform sufficiently stable in the environment of minus 30 degrees in Hulunbuir Woolen cloth? May wish to go to see what it is!

Appearance part

Appearance summary: Although the appearance of the new model has not changed in any way, I think the new paint color introduced is the best-looking one! This is also the most successful part of the annual model upgrade.

interior part

Interior summary: The first impression of the light-colored interior is indeed more attractive than the dark-colored interior. Of course, I personally prefer the black and brown color scheme, after all, it will look more upscale.

driving part

Summary: After a short half-day experience, the Jikrypton 001 model still left a very good impression on me, but there were also some small episodes. This model is really careful in chassis tuning. Whether it is the steering feel or the strength of braking energy recovery, it is just right. As an electric car, it is not difficult to tune it stupidly fast, but it is even more difficult to tune it. Getting close to traditional fuel vehicles does require a certain level of knowledge and a large amount of data accumulation, so the extreme cold environment is the best testing ground! Of course, ice and snow projects are more helpful to improve the driver’s driving skills, especially how to operate correctly and reasonably in the face of out-of-control skidding is the key.

