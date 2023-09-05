Examining Changes and Dilemmas in China’s Real Estate Market: Will Stimulus Policies Create Ripples or Turbulence?

New Policies Implemented in Major Chinese Cities Could Boost Real Estate Market

Recently, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen have introduced a new policy called “recognizing houses but not loans”. These policies, implemented in the four major cities, have not only served as a clear indicator but also laid the foundation for the traditional “Golden September and Silver October” in the real estate market. While using policies to stimulate the real estate market is a familiar tactic, it begs the question of whether the market has truly changed. Will there be both “change” and “no change” in the real estate market today? Here are three aspects to consider:

Firstly, will the real estate market experience a “choppy” or merely a “rippled” effect? Undoubtedly, the new policies implemented in the four major cities will prompt other cities across the country to follow suit gradually. We can expect various incentive and stimulus policies to emerge in the coming months. The question is whether this round of policies will create another short-lived “turbulent wave” or just a “slight ripple”. We have high expectations for the latter. The demand structure of the real estate market, residents’ debt ratio, the number of second-hand houses listed, and the number of foreclosure houses have all considerably changed compared to the past economic environment. Additionally, residents’ expectations for the real estate market play a crucial role. After considering these five factors, we believe that a “slight ripple” in the real estate market within the short term (1-3 months) is highly likely. The strength of the stimulus policies from relevant state departments and local governments supports this view. More tools have been prepared in the policy toolbox to ensure that short-term ripples are effective and leave room for further expansion of various stimulus policies in the future.

Secondly, the new real estate policies highlight both the “superficial touch” and the “dilemma”. Despite the recent real estate New Deal, many policy tools remain available. These include gradually loosening purchase restrictions, reducing down payments for second homes, lowering luxury house taxes, increasing the amount and proportion of provident fund loans, among others. However, industry experts argue that these policies only provide a surface-level impact in stimulating the real estate market’s recovery. They suggest increasing policy strength and tools in one go to achieve a true “golden September and silver October” for the real estate market’s recovery. Nevertheless, the current “superficial” policy also showcases the dilemma faced by governments at all levels. On a different note, multiple stimulus policies and numerous tools might yield unsatisfactory market feedback, resulting in a lack of confidence in the future of the real estate market. In order to avoid this scenario, the gradual and step-by-step nature of real estate stimulus policies is essential. Swift responses based on market conditions will be crucial. As a result, the real estate market will likely witness increased caution and ambivalence between buyers and suppliers.

Lastly, in order to stimulate the real estate market’s recovery from multiple perspectives, levels, and possibilities, it is necessary to redefine and rediscover the market’s “needs”. The fundamental policy of “housing for living, not speculation” remains unchanged. Consequently, efforts must be made to curb the demand for real estate speculation. This can be addressed by identifying and defining the living needs of the real estate market and guiding residents towards purchasing through various policies. These needs may include improvement, enjoyment, work-related demands, and family-related requirements. As a matter of fact, the Chinese population still exhibits a certain fixation on their preferences and needs concerning houses. Redefining and rediscovering the demand for real estate from the perspective of living poses as a probable path for stimulating the market. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the purchasing power of residents is synonymous with the country’s economic growth and development. Without economic progress and improved incomes, there will only be unfilled demand. In such a situation, any kind of stimulus policy will become obsolete.

In conclusion, the recent policy implementations in major Chinese cities are expected to have a positive influence on the real estate market. The potential for short-term ripples, the superficial nature of the policies, and the need to redefine and rediscover the market’s demand all play critical roles in shaping the future of the real estate market. These policies indicate a shift in the market and highlight the importance of economic development in ensuring sustained growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

