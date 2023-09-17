Examining the Potential Midline Benefits After the Central Bank’s Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut

Title: Central Bank Cuts Reserve Requirement Ratio, Markets Await Midline Benefits

Date: September 17, 2023

The central bank’s recent decision to lower the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for financial institutions by 0.25 percentage points has raised expectations within the market. This move, aimed at injecting liquidity into the economy, is projected to release more than 500 billion yuan of medium- and long-term liquidity, thus motivating financial institutions to increase capital investment in real entities.

According to Dongguan Securities’ Fei Xiaoping, the RRR cut not only benefits the real economy but also has the potential to bolster the stock market. With policies in place to stabilize the economy, foreign exchange, and capital market, the performance bottom of listed companies may have already appeared. This, in turn, is expected to restore the confidence of market entities and improve market risk appetite, accelerating the shift from a “policy bottom” to a “market bottom.”

However, the initial performance of the market seems to be somewhat unsatisfactory. The Shanghai Composite Index opened higher on Friday but ultimately closed down. In view of historical data, however, the future trend of the index remains uncertain in the next 5, 7, or even 30 trading days following the RRR reduction.

Looking back at previous RRR cuts since 2012, A-share market analyst Huajin Securities’ Deng Lijun suggests that short-term strengthening of the Shanghai Composite Index is likely after the RRR cut announcement. The historical data reveals that the index rose within five trading days after the majority of RRR cuts, indicating a positive trend.

Drawing a parallel to the market environment in August 2015, Deng Lijun highlights similarities in the current macro environment. It is worth noting that A-shares experienced a significant 6.8% surge within five days after the RRR cut in August 2015, further supporting the notion of potential short-term gains.

Industries expected to benefit the most from the RRR cut include finance and coal, as well as media and computer sectors. Historical data reveals that banks, media, coal, and computers have consistently emerged as top performers in the trading days following previous RRR cuts in the last decade.

Highlighting the positive impact on banks, Kaiyuan Securities’ Liu Chengxiang emphasizes that the RRR cut will reduce liability costs and release dividends from listed deposit interest rates. Joint-stock banks with strong liability structure management and control capabilities, such as China Merchants Bank, Ping An Bank, and regional banks with growth potential like Bank of Ningbo and Bank of Jiangsu, are recommended for investors.

In the media industry, CITIC Securities notes that overall performance has recovered, attributing it to procyclical trends, artificial intelligence, gaming industry policies, and stable sales revenue. Gaming leaders with clear 2023 performance, including Sanqi Interactive Entertainment and Kaiying Network, are identified as potential investment opportunities.

The computer industry is expected to experience high certainty in the computing power sector, particularly Huawei’s server industry chain, EDA-related companies, and Hongmeng ecological partners. Orient Securities recommends monitoring Huawei and domestic industry players such as Guangli Micro and BGI Jiutian.

Additionally, the RRR cut increases the likelihood of an expected recovery in coal demand and prices. Investors are advised to consider high-quality coking coal and anthracite coal options, as rising prices may drive performance in thermal coal companies such as Shanxi Coking Coal, China Shenhua, and Shaanxi Coal.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools provided in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference purposes only. The stock market involves risks, caution is advised when investing.

