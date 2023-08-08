Excellence with Autism – When the perceived disadvantage becomes an advantage – News

Contents

Under the right conditions, they develop their full potential. How Auticon takes off with autistic women.

At his old employer, Stephan Gutzwiller was assigned a person with autism as part of an Auticon pilot project. At first he was skeptical. But not for long. On the contrary: Today he is managing director at Auticon, sees the clear strengths of autistic women and is convinced: “There are many more autistic people in the IT industry than is known.”

Auticon is an IT consulting company that only employs people with autism. For Stephan Gutzwiller, the cooperation works extremely well. Autistic women work very concentrated, have high quality standards and are absolutely honest.

The absolute honesty can be irritating at first, but is never meant to be malicious. “They also find creative solutions and don’t shy away from repetitive activities.” Gutzwiller describes her ability to recognize patterns as unique. This is particularly valuable in the IT industry.

Legend: Pattern Recognition: See the mistake? People on the autism spectrum can find the error within three seconds. Auticon

Here is the solution: in the middle on the right side there are three zeros in a row.

To be added for the sake of fairness: Only highly functional autistic people work at Auticon. Working with autistic women at the other end of the spectrum is hard to imagine.

Room for “special”

In order for the cooperation with autistic people to work, the right framework conditions are important, says Gutzwiller. He always gives the following example: “If you give an autistic person five different tasks on Monday and say: ‘These must be finished by Friday’, then it will most certainly not work.”

If, on the other hand, you give the order: “Please complete these five tasks in the following order by Friday”, then you will even find the completed orders by Thursday. In the first variant, the autistic women are primarily concerned with prioritizing what they find difficult. If you know these strengths and weaknesses, you can promote or avoid them in a targeted manner.

High-Functioning Autism

Special social and communication skills and repetitive behaviors are only noticeable without support or are misinterpreted (e.g. as rude/rude/arrogant) Conditional support appropriate

autism

Special social and communication skills are weaker, which can lead to more conflicts. With extensive support, conflicts and social integration can be greatly improved

Severe Autism

Social and communication skills and repetitive behaviors are evident even with lay support Very extensive support required (often with 24/7 care and residential care)

Another success factor for Gutzwiller: respecting the peculiarities of autistic women. For example, an employee at Auticon always eats lunch alone. “Eating and communicating at the same time is not possible for him.” This is okay and should be respected. To label that as a weird quirk would be unfair and not beneficial.

Job coaching as a model for success

At Auticon, they rely on job coaches for autistic women, like Kathrintrudelburger. She is the hinge between autistic and customer. Autistic women often ask how to properly communicate with customers.

It is difficult for her to read people and especially emotions and facial expressions. As a result, an important piece of information is missing. “It can lead to funny situations.” Not always though. Namely not if it leads to the insecurity of the autistic.

Caption: Job coach Kathrintrudelburger in conversation with Matthias Engels. He is an IT specialist at Auticon and regularly takes part in the coaching sessions. SRF

But the coaching is also popular with customers. Spiral Burger often has to prepare customers more for the autistic than vice versa. That is why there is a preliminary meeting with all those involved before each operation. This allows snail burger to prepare customers for any special features. Thanks to the preliminary talks, there are very few problems.

BCG study sees huge potential

A study by the Boston Consulting Group commissioned by Auticon shows that if people with autism are properly integrated, Swiss society and the economy could benefit from CHF 900 to 1,400 million.

Spiral Burger and the other coaches help whenever necessary. She also has an open ear for the private concerns of autistic people when time permits. “But the goal must always be to empower autistic people.” Creating a dependency is by no means the goal.

