Exchange Rate Between Mexican Peso and US Dollar Rises Slightly According to Bloomberg

Headline: Mexican Peso Inches Up Against Dollar as Central Bankers Gather at Jackson Hole

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the dollar has seen a slight rise, reaching a maximum of $18.00 pesos and a minimum of $15.60 pesos, according to Bloomberg. The peso’s performance this week is closely tied to the meeting of central bankers at the Symposium on Jackson Hole.

Experts cited by Bloomberg believe that the peso will remain stable at around $16.80 pesos against the dollar. This would be the latest development in the currency’s positive trend, having appreciated by 14.04% so far this year.

As of Saturday, August 26, 2023, the US dollar was trading at $16.80 pesos, marking a depreciation of -0.16% compared to the previous week. The exchange rate fluctuated throughout the day, ranging between $15.60 pesos and $18.00 pesos. Official sources, such as the Official Journal of the Federation, also confirmed the exchange rate at $16.80 per dollar.

Looking at the dollar’s prices in Mexican banks, it was being bought for $15.60 pesos at Banorte, while Inbursa was selling it for $16.50 pesos. Other banks had varying rates, with BBVA selling it for $17.20 pesos and Inbursa offering the highest rate at $18.00 pesos.

In terms of the euro, BBVA was buying it for $16.18 pesos and Citibanamex was selling it for $18.07 pesos. The euro’s selling price ranged from $18.55 pesos at Banorte to $20.00 pesos at Inbursa.

These exchange rates provide insights for individuals and businesses planning to buy or sell foreign currencies in Mexico. It is important to stay updated on the latest rates to make informed decisions.

(Note: The above information is based on data from Bloomberg and various banks’ websites as of Saturday, August 26, 2023.)

