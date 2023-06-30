Home » Exchange Rate in Mexico: Peso Maintains Value Against Dollar on June 30
Title: Mexican Peso Holds Steady Against the US Dollar – Exchange Rates for June 30, 2023

Introduction:
The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar remained relatively steady on Friday, June 30, 2023. According to data from PesoMXN.com, the average exchange rate for the US dollar in Mexico stood at 17.1742 pesos, with a minor difference from the previous day’s rate of 17.160 pesos.

Exchange Rates at Banks:
Various banking institutions in Mexico reported slightly different exchange rates. The average exchange rate for the US dollar among the listed banks was 17.1119 pesos per dollar. The buying exchange rate averaged at 16.623 pesos, while the selling exchange rate stood at 17.601 pesos.

Credit Card Rates:
For those using credit cards, the average price of the dollar in Mexico was 17.070 pesos. The average purchase rate was 16.677 pesos, while the selling rate averaged at 17.463 pesos.

Overall Exchange Rates:
According to PesoMXN.com, which analyzes data from 33 sources, the average exchange rate for the US dollar to the Mexican peso was 17.1742 pesos. The buying rate averaged at 16.7226 pesos, and the selling rate averaged at 17.6257 pesos.

The Highest and Lowest Rates:
Among the various sources, Banjercito offered the highest buying exchange rate of 17.0600 MXN per dollar, while Scotiabank had the lowest purchase rate at 15.10000 MXN. Scotiabank also offered the highest selling rate at 19.1000 MXN, while Infosel recorded the lowest selling rate at 17.17.0500 MXN.

Exchange Rate for Euro and Bitcoin:
The euro maintained its value against the Mexican peso, with an average exchange rate of 18.7330 pesos. This was a slight increase from the previous day’s average of 18.7223 pesos. The average buying rate for the euro was 18.1804 pesos, and the selling rate averaged at 19.2936 pesos.

Bitcoin saw a rise in its value, as it was quoted at $30,478 USD per BTC at the start of the day. This represented a slight increase from the previous day’s rate of $30,167 USD. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s value increased by 1.34%, while it showed a 1.72% increase over the last week and a substantial growth of 9.96% over the last month.

Conclusion:
The exchange rate for the Mexican peso against the US dollar remained stable on June 30, 2023. Additionally, the euro maintained its value, while Bitcoin experienced a slight increase in its value. It is important to keep track of exchange rates for individuals conducting international transactions or holding foreign currency assets.

