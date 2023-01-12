The Prophet of Spring River Plumbing Duck. With the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy and the effect of the policy of stabilizing growth, international investors’ expectations for the recovery of China‘s economy have been increasing. In the few trading days since the beginning of 2023, the foreign exchange market and the stock market have performed strongly, and the flow of overseas “real money” to Chinese assets is accelerating.

From the end of last year to the beginning of this year, the RMB exchange rate has rebounded and rebounded. The latest data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center shows that since November last year, the RMB exchange rate has continued to fluctuate and appreciate. On January 9, the spot exchange rate of RMB against the US dollar closed at 6.7712, an appreciation of 7.37% from the beginning of November last year and the first increase since mid-August last year. Break the 6.80 mark. The CFETS RMB exchange rate index, the BIS currency basket RMB exchange rate index, and the SDR currency basket RMB exchange rate index appreciated by 0.35%, 0.26% and 1.08% respectively from the beginning of November last year, showing the strength of the RMB against the basket of currencies.

Generally speaking, the trend of RMB exchange rate is driven by internal and external factors such as China‘s domestic economic fundamentals, international situation, supply and demand, which is what we often call “onshore market” and “offshore market”.

According to Guan Tao, the global chief economist of Bank of China Securities, “this wave of RMB exchange rate rebound is largely driven by the RMB onshore market. It reflects some domestic sentiments and positive fundamentals are gradually emerging.” He specifically pointed out thatThis year we will probably form the world economy as a whole will go down，China‘s economy is on an independent upward trajectory.thisConditionIt also helps to enhance confidence in the Chinese economy and Chinese assetswhich is good for the RMB。

Regarding the supporting role of changes in the domestic economic situation on the RMB exchange rate, Zhao Qingming, vice president of the China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute, told reporters that my country’s economic fundamentals are still relatively stable, with a complete industrial system and a very stable industrial and supply chain. The international competitiveness of commodities is very strong. On this basis, the epidemic prevention and control policies have been further optimized, which is conducive to enhancing market confidence and improving economic growth prospects. Reflected in the exchange rate, that is, the appreciation of the renminbi.

Looking back on the whole of last year, the RMB exchange rate fluctuated in two directions. From the beginning of the year, it continued its strong trend in 2021, depreciated in the middle of the year, and then stabilized and rebounded at the end of the year, showing strong resilience as a whole. At the institutional level, the RMB exchange rate formation mechanism has become increasingly market-oriented in recent years, and flexible two-way floating has gradually become the new normal. Guan Tao pointed out that in the face of the sharp fluctuations in the RMB exchange rate last year, the central bank adhered to the neutrality of the exchange rate policy and basically withdrew from the normal intervention in the foreign exchange market. It used the two-way fluctuation of the exchange rate to absorb internal and external shocks. effect.The change in RMB exchange rate ispriceandmarketresult of action,Thisand alsoboosted market confidence.

The central bank’s latest statement specifically mentioned,Since the end of last year, the RMB exchange rate has rebounded sharply and foreign capital inflows have continued to grow, which fully reflects that the international financial market is firmly optimistic about my country’s economic development and is full of confidence in economic fundamentals such as prices. In the medium and long term, the RMB exchange rate will maintain two-way fluctuations, but will continue to strengthen in general.This fully shows that in the face of external shocks, the renminbi has shown resilience, and my country’s foreign exchange market is operating steadily, providing a good external environment for economic development.

The net inflow of northbound funds this year is nearly300100 million yuanGlobal investors favor China

Not only the exchange rate market, supported by expectations of economic recovery, global investors have shown great enthusiasm for RMB assets. Overseas funds invested in China‘s A-share market through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect are called “northbound funds”, and most of them are composed of foreign investment institutions. “Northbound funds” are also called “smart money” with a keen sense of smell by some investors.

Data show that in the first week of this year, although there were only four trading days, the return of northbound funds accelerated significantly. The net purchase of A shares for the whole week was 20.019 billion yuan, and the average daily inflow rate was significantly higher than that in the second half of 2022. As of January 9, since 2023, northbound funds have continued to buy nearly 30 billion yuan in net purchases.

Looking at the long-term perspective, northbound funds have continued to increase their allocation to Chinese assets since the end of last year. Statistics from the Institute of International Finance show that in November last year, the inflow of funds into China‘s capital market reached 8.5 billion US dollars, a record high in a single month last year. According to data from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as of the end of September last year, northbound capital transactions accounted for 5.6% of the average daily A-share transaction value in 2017, up from 1.6% in 2017.

Not only in China‘s A-share market, but also in overseas markets, the “Chinese concept” is also popular. Since December 2022, BlackRock’s largest overseas China ETF, the MCHI fund that tracks the MSCI China Index, has had inflows of more than US$400 million. On January 5, the fund’s single-day inflow of funds was approximately US$134 million, a record high since November 17, 2022.

Bai Ren, Executive Director of BOCI Securities believes that,The Fed continued to raise interest rates last year, and this year is expected to enter the end of the rate hike cycle, which has created positive conditions for capital inflows into emerging markets. The accelerated economic recovery, coupled with the proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, also makes investors optimistic about China‘s economic growth this year.

In 2022, the pace of interconnection and channel expansion of domestic and foreign capital markets will continue to advance steadily. Last year, Switzerland and Germany became new options for Chinese listed companies to issue Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) after the UK. Singapore and the Philippines also successively established interconnection mechanisms with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange at the end of last year and early this year. Exchange-traded open-end index funds (ETFs) provide more diversified options for cross-border investment. With the continuous advancement of the internationalization of A-shares, global investors are paying more and more attention to Chinese assets. After several rounds of increase in index proportions, MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones A-share large-cap stocks have been included in the proportion Has reached 20%, 25% and 25% respectively.

Wen Tianna, a professional member of the Hong Kong Securities Association, told reporters that 2023 will be a year of international mobility for the world, and the flow of people, logistics, and capital will bring more new opportunities.

Many research institutions have also incorporated the “Chinese concept” into their annual investment keywords. Morgan Stanley raised its allocation recommendation for Chinese stocks to “overweight” from “neutral.” Credit Suisse stated that it has over-allocated Chinese assets in its Asian investment portfolio, and pointed out that the series of economic support policies introduced by the Chinese government will help boost market confidence and attract global capital to flow into China.

Financial Opening Steadily Promotes Foreign Investment Accelerated in China

Against the background of China‘s stable and sound economic operation, RMB assets continue to be favored by foreign investors. China‘s many measures in terms of financial opening-up have also made it easier for foreign-funded institutions to invest in China. Many foreign-funded institutions are accelerating their investment in China. layout.

At the end of last year, it was approved as an alternative investment subsidiary, and achieved an initial public offering (IPO) financing of about 73.9 billion yuan on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, a test field for reform. This is the “highlight” in Morgan Stanley’s 2022 investment report card in China. As the first batch of Morgan Stanley to enter the Chinese capital market and have been operating in China for nearly 30 years, after the full liberalization of foreign shareholding in financial institutions in China, the parent company has continued to increase capital in securities companies in China in the past two years. Accounting for 94.06% of the shares. Qian Jing, general manager of Morgan Stanley Securities, told reporters, “In the future, we will make full use of our global platform, actively leverage our advantages in company analysis, valuation and pricing, etc., and escort the robust growth and long-term development of domestic high-quality scientific and technological enterprises. “.

Fidelity Fund, a wholly foreign-owned public fund that was just approved for a Chinese public fund license in December last year, is stepping up its business research in China. The person in charge told the reporter that the team in Shanghai has increased from about 20 people at the beginning to the current 120 people, and the investment research team is still expanding to prepare for the follow-up investment. Huang Xiaoyi, general manager of Fidelity Fund Management (China) Co., Ltd., said,China has a complete industrial chain, the resilience of the Chinese economy, the demand for consumption, the huge market size, and the development of young people and vigorous talents. This dividend is the bottom of the entire foreign investment in China. logic.

In May and July 2022, the central bank and the foreign exchange bureau successively issued new measures to facilitate overseas investment in China‘s bond market, further opening up the market access mechanism and investment currency selection. These measures have attracted overseas professional institutions that have been focusing on investment in the fixed income field for many years to continue to increase their business in China. “As the second largest bond market in the world, China‘s bond market is very important to us. ‘Bond Connect’ provides convenience for foreign investors like Pinhao to invest in China‘s bond market.” said Zhou Lingling, general manager of Pinhao China. As an important layout direction in the future, the Chinese market is extremely attractive to global asset managers.

Raise growth expectations! International organizations and investment institutions cast a “vote of confidence”

There are “real money” capital inflows, and there are also “votes of confidence” cast by China for a long time. Recently, many foreign-funded institutions have raised their expectations for China‘s economic growth in 2023. International investors are more optimistic about China‘s economic development prospects, and believe that China‘s decisive adjustment of epidemic prevention policies will create better impetus for China‘s economic recovery and growth.

The World Bank said in its latest China Economic Briefing that China has sufficient fiscal policy space, especially at the central level, to support a stronger economic recovery. Ekas, deputy director of the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific Macroeconomic Trade and Investment Bureau, said that in 2023, the global economy looks set to experience weaker growth, and almost all major economies are expected to enter a sluggish business cycle. What is seen in China is in stark contrast, and we also expect the Chinese government to continue to support and underpin the recovery through fiscal policy. This will help drive infrastructure investment, and retail, tourism, hospitality, services and other sectors have great potential for recovery.

In addition, Goldman Sachs recently raised its forecast for China‘s economic growth in 2023 from 4.5% to 5.2%, and believes that the consumer sector is expected to become a bright spot in China‘s economic growth in 2023.

According to a survey by Bank of America, after the adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention policy, the proportion of fund managers who believe that China will experience higher growth has soared to about 3/4.

In its Q1 2023 outlook report, HSBC pointed out that China‘s export growth rate is still higher than that of global trade, but this increase in share has not come at the expense of lower-cost producing countries, indicating that China is moving to the value chain. Move upstream.

The reporter noticed that the most frequently mentioned keywords in the prediction of China‘s economic prospects were “rebound” and “uplift”. Many institutions believe that China‘s optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures will release consumption potential and promote economic development.

Qian Jing, general manager of Morgan Stanley Securities, told reporters that the research team believes that China will emerge from the epidemic this year, mainly led and driven by consumption, superimposed on the gradual stabilization of the real estate market, which will drive the recovery of the entire economy. The most important thing will be a rebound in demand after the recovery of the consumption scene.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the world will face a “harder” year in 2023 than the past 12 months, mainly due to the simultaneous slowdown in economic activities in major developed economies such as Europe and the United States. However, in the coming year, China‘s economy will grow steadily and become the biggest positive factor for the world economy. Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview earlier this year that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that China‘s economic performance will gradually rise to a relatively high level, and by the end of 2023 it will be higher than that of China. The beginning of the year was even stronger.

In 2023, the international community will focus more on China, expecting that the stable and upward Chinese economy will inject more momentum into the world economy.

